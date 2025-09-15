Bengals have no-brainer QB to sign after Joe Burrow’s devastating injury

The Cincinnati Bengals may have started the 2025 season off with a 2-0 mark after years of consistently performing poorly in the first few weeks, but many fans would have rather traded their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a healthy Joe Burrow after the latest concerning development.

Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that is so severe that he may need surgery which could sideline him for a minimum of three months. There's a very good chance that Burrow's 2025 season may come to an end after just six quarters, which is a crippling blow for this team.

Backup Jake Browning, who led a comeback win against Jacksonville, will step in as the starter, and Cincinnati will likely elevate Brett Rypien from the practice squad to back him up. After that, look for Cincy to examine the free agent market for a player who has experience in this offense.

The Bengals had an open competition between Browning and Desmond Ridder for the backup quarterback job in the preseason, with Browning winning out. Ridder may need to keep his phone nearby after this news, as he is the logical next signing the Bengals will make.

Bengals will likely sign Desmond Ridder after Joe Burrow injury

Ridder was a college star at Cincinnati, as the former Bearcats standout was four-year starter who helped lead them to an unblemished 2021 regular season that ended with a Cotton Bowl loss against Alabama. Ridder hasn't lived up to the hype in the pros, however.

The former third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons has shown off great athletic ability and a penchant for leading comebacks when the going got tough, but part of the reason he found himself behind so many times in the first place is his below-average accuracy from the pocket.

Still, Ridder has a much stronger arm than Browning and is much more mobile. With the normally risk-averse Browning having been intercepted three times in the game against Jacksonville, there could be some added competition brought in before the end of the season.

The Bengals are in the middle of a complete nightmare situation at the quarterback position. While Ridder can offer some stability, and Browning has played well in the past, any chances of contention will go firmly out the window if they are unable to get Burrow back.