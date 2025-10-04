Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr. in danger of losing everything in Week 5 vs. Lions

It sounds dramatic to say the Cincinnati Bengals' left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., is in danger of losing everything against the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, it could be the beginning of some tough conversations about the left tackle position.

The Bengals play the Lions on Sunday, which will be their most formidable opponent yet.

And while everyone must step up their game from what it has been over the past two weeks, the offensive line in general, and Brown in particular, has a lot to lose against a player making a run at Comeback Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Why Orlando Brown Jr. chose Cincinnati

The Kansas City Chiefs offered Brown a substantial extension, which he declined in 2022. After that season, Kansas City elected not to franchise tag him, allowing Brown to hit free agency.

The Bengals stepped up and paid Brown handsomely to acquire his services in 2023.

One of the main attractions for Brown in Cincinnati was the promise that he would be the left tackle. That proposition was not extended to him by his other suitors. As reported by Bryan DeArdo in 2023, Brown told NFL Media that “It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback.”

Rightly or wrongly, that decision moved Jonah Williams to the other side and eventually off the team.

Now, the team might need to have a conversation with Brown about his position and how best to utilize him going forward. Yes, that would leave a question mark at left tackle, but that’s where we are anyway, so why not?

The mere mention of this type of conversation could result in hard feelings. But nothing is hitting as hard as opposing defenses are hitting the Bengals’ quarterbacks and running Chase Brown in the backfield.

Bengals offensive line is far from improved

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl on the strength of an outstanding, underrated quarterback, an extraordinary receiving core, and a playmaking, bend-but-don’t-break defense.

However, the offensive line has been the team’s weakest point for almost 10 years now. And it is not showing signs of improvement.

The main attraction for the Bengals in acquiring Brown was that he led a Super Bowl-winning offensive line that surrendered zero sacks in the Big Game in 2023.

The hope was that Brown would be a stabilizing force on Joe Burrow’s blindside. However, even though that position is better, it is not at the level most fans were hoping for.

Furthermore, the overall performance of the offensive line did not improve as much as we were expecting. Actually, it is trending in the wrong direction, getting worse every year.

Right now? The run game has been ass since Zac Taylor joined the team.

2025: 32nd

2024: 30th

2023: 31st

2022: 29th

2021: 23rd

2020: 24th

2019: 25th https://t.co/ooGu3VaPwS — joshkirkendall.bsky.social (@Josh_Kirkendall) September 21, 2025

MNF PFF OL grades #Bengals

Not sure I knew scores go this low 🙄..



Pass blocking

68.9 Karras

58.6 Brown Jr.

56.0 Fairchild

19.0 Mims

17.2 Rivers



Run blocking

61.3 Karras

58.8 Mims

46.4 Brown Jr.

45.9 Rivers

43.8 Fairchild



Total

63.9 Karras

54.2 Brown Jr.

36.0 Rivers… pic.twitter.com/QAcrh9qgfr — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) October 2, 2025

Aidan Hutchinson will be huge test for Bengals and Orlando Brown Jr.

On Sunday, the Bengals play against the Detroit Lions, which means that Aidan Hutchinson will be paying a visit to the Jungle.

The Lions’ defense, in general, and Hutchinson in particular, are licking their chops at the opportunity to pad their stats against a poor Bengals pass protection and backup quarterback.

The Bengals currently have the 28th ranked pass blocking offensive line and 32nd ranked run blocking offensive line, per PFF.



They also have the 32nd ranked running game by EPA/rush. https://t.co/wcGHQATgMQ — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) September 30, 2025

Hutchinson is getting the job done on both sides of the defensive line. Detroit will alternate him between facing Brown and Amarius Mims. That is bad news for both tackles and Jake Browning.

Unfortunately for Brown, going against Hutchinson will be his toughest test of the season. If things go the way that they have thus far this season, it could get ugly for Cincinnati’s left tackle.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Hutchinson recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. One of which was a strip sack that sealed the game for Detroit.

It also sealed Joe Flacco’s fate as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

Orlando Brown Jr. contract comes into focus amid struggles

Brown is on schedule to have the fourth-highest cap number in 2026 behind Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase. 2026 is also the final year of Brown’s contract.

A release or trade would result in a $14,223,000 cap relief while incurring a dead cap hit of $7,775,000.

The best-case scenario is that Brown returns to his form as one of the best offensive linemen in the league, making his $22 million cap number look like a deal. As of now, that number would be the 27th highest among all NFL offensive linemen.

Unfortunately, Brown is not performing like the 27th-best lineman in the league. And he is playing like the 27th-best tackle, either.

If Hutchinson gets the better of Brown, the tough questions will start raining in. How can the offensive line’s highest-paid piece, accounting for the fourth-highest salary cap figure, be a liability in the passing and rushing attack?

What can the Bengals do about it for this season and the next?

Would Brown be willing to move to right tackle, allowing Mims to move to guard? Would Brown be a better fit at guard? And what will happen when those suggestions happen and are summarily dismissed?

Sunday against Hutchinson could be a critical point for Brown. A strong performance against the star defensive end could restore faith in his ability to anchor Burrow’s blindside.

On the other hand, an uninspiring outing against Hutchinson and the Lions could trigger the slow exit from the Queen City. That could cost him not only his preferred position, a roster spot, but also millions of dollars.

We can only hope the result of Sunday will signal a resurgence rather than more questions. And while one game will not define his legacy in Cincy, it could rewrite his future.

More Bengals News and Analysis