Bengals overhaul maligned offensive line in latest 53-man roster prediction

Through two weeks of preseason action, the Cincinnati Bengals are still working out the cobwebs to be in form for a playoff return. However, Joe Burrow has led his offensive units to touchdowns on four of five exhibition possessions, regardless of who's on the field with him.

Whatever the Bengals' issues are, there's no doubt the ever-improving Burrow will put up enough points to keep the team competitive. The question is, can the defense hold up their end of the bargain? What they've shown in the preseason, albeit with a very limited playbook, is not too encouraging.

Let's dive into my latest Bengals 53-man roster prediction to see how things are looking ahead of the preseason finale against the Colts this coming Saturday in Cincinnati.

Bengals 53-man roster projections after second week of preseason

Quarterbacks (2)

Joe Burrow

Jake Browning

I had a bit of a rogue theory that Jake Browning was trying to tank his way off the team in the preseason opener. It has to sting for Browning to be under team control at such a minimal salary for several years, knowing he has zero chance to start behind the likes of Joe Burrow.

All kidding aside about Browning's fictitious self-sabotage, he played very well against the Commanders on Monday. With all the time he's had as Burrow's backup, ain't no way Desmond Ridder is unseating Browning at the QB2 spot.

Everyone bailing on my boy Jakey RPMs after one bad preseason effort.



To be clear Jake Browning should be a starter. I legit thought last week he was trying to tank his way off the team so he could go elsewhere and steal somebody’s soul/starting job “out of nowhere” pic.twitter.com/D94LAL50Bb — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) August 19, 2025

Running Backs (3)

Chase Brown

Samaje Perine

Tahj Brooks

No surprises here, either. What wouldn't surprise me is if Tahj Brooks winds up as the RB2. Couldn't help but notice he fared well on a blitz pickup while playing with Cincinnati's starters versus Washington.

Pass protection is a big hurdle for running backs to see the field as rookies. Brooks has acquitted himself well in that department from what little I've seen. Doesn't really matter how the two-deep backfield plays out, because Chase Brown will be the unquestioned bell cow of this offense.

Wide Receivers (6)

Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Andrei Iosivas

Jermaine Burton

Charlie Jones

Mitchell Tinsley

Have to believe Mitchell Tinsley's studly performance against his ex-team in the preseason will be enough to score him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The Bengals are so deep at wide receiver as is, yet Tinsley is tough to deny. Don't want him getting poached off the practice squad.

It'd only take one injury from any of the other wideouts for Tinsley to see significant snaps in the regular season. Burrow may very well trust him more than Jermaine Burton, whose roster status is protected by the mere fact that he was a third-round pick in 2024.

Tight Ends (4)

Mike Gesicki

Noah Fant

Drew Sample

Tanner Hudson

It's been something of a roller-coaster preseason for Tanner Hudson, but his typically sure hands should allow him to hang on as the TE4 over Cam Grandy and Tanner McLachlan. Haven't heard much from them throughout training camp.

It'll be fascinating to see 12 personnel packages with Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant in the lineup. Fant is still picking up the playbook, and the Bengals have played it safe re: Gesicki as he recovers from a nagging hamstring injury. Drew Sample is an obvious keeper due to his reputation as a blocker.

Offensive Line (10)

Orlando Brown Jr.

Dylan Fairchild

Ted Karras

Dalton Risner

Amarius Mims

Devin Cochran

Seth McLaughlin

Cody Ford

Jalen Rivers

Matt Lee

It would only cost the Bengals $200,000 to release Lucas Patrick. Since signing in free agency, he's had the inside track for the right guard position. That changes now that Dalton Risner is firmly on the radar. Risner's visit to Cincinnati ended without a deal struck, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, but the two sides are staying in touch. I expect a contract to be hammered out in due time.

Assuming Risner is in the fold eventually, the Bengals can save some extra dough elsewhere in the trenches. Waiving Cordell Volson would mean just over $664,000 in dead money and $2.475 million in cap savings.

Although I could see Cincinnati retaining one of Patrick or Volson for depth purposes, rookie fifth-rounder Jalen Rivers should fill that niche. Both Rivers and Cody Ford offer swing tackle versatility in a pinch, too.

Defensive Line (10)

Trey Hendrickson

BJ Hill

TJ Slaton

Shemar Stewart

Joseph Ossai

Kris Jenkins Jr.

McKinnley Jackson

Myles Murphy

Cedric Johnson

Taven Bryan

Don't be surprised if the Bengals look elsewhere for some more bodies at defensive end. Cam Sample is coming off a torn Achilles and just hasn't done much of note to justify a roster spot. He'd cost $100,000 in dead money to cut, and net $1.125 million in cap savings.

The defensive tackle group has underwhelmed as a whole. I could see a world where gritty undrafted rookie Howard Cross III beats out Taven Bryan on the roster bubble. Right now, however, Cross is a prime practice squad candidate.

Linebackers (5)

Logan Wilson

Demetrius Knight Jr.

Oren Burks

Barrett Carter

Maema Njongmeta

Perhaps Shaka Heyward can sneak in if the Bengals keep six linebackers — or even beat out Maema Njongmeta as the LB5. They're quite close at this point in my opinion. Otherwise, this group seems pretty straightforward.

Barrett Carter had a nice interception in the Commanders game. Oren Burks should challenge Demetrius Knight Jr. for a starting role. Knight's impressive training camp hasn't translated to preseason games.

Early returns on Demetrius Knight Jr. haven’t been great.



The tradeoff with overdrafting a 25y/o at a low value position at the expense of BPA was an immediate high-floor starter.



Right now, that plan is at risk. https://t.co/XBD8LaCF9h — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) August 19, 2025

Cornerbacks (6)

Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill

DJ Turner II

Marco Wilson

Josh Newton

Bralyn Lux

Not going to change anything up when it comes to the cornerback room. Rookie UDFA Bralyn Lux continues to impress. He had three tackles and two pass deflections in his last outing. Lux looks like a promising backup nickel option and fiery special teams contributor.

The young trio of Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, and Dax Hill will have a lot of say over how high this 2025 defense's ceiling is. Their collective athleticism is tantalizing. They've all flashed high-end play. Consistency will be the key.

Safeties (4)

Geno Stone

Jordan Battle

Tycen Anderson

Daijahn Anthony

Keep on keeping an eye on PJ Jules. There's an outside chance that he scores a roster spot, though I think a practice squad bid is more likely, since Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson, and Daijahn Anthony are all previous Bengals draft picks.

Anderson is the go-to special teams ace from this safety corps. Having said that, he had an interception off on Monday evening, and did well to stay in bounds to secure the takeaway. It provided a ray of hope for this admittedly thin position.

Specialists (3)

K Evan McPherson

P Ryan Rehkow

LS Cal Adomitis

A crisp snap from Cal Adomitis allowed Evan McPherson to nail a 54-yard field goal and build a bigger lead on the Commanders. McPherson looks to be returning to form. I doubt Adomitis will lose his job to rookie upstart William Wagner. Punter Ryan Rehkow is on a two-year contract, so he's safe, too.

More Bengals News and Analysis