Joe Burrow shouts out offseason stud who could be X-factor for Bengals offense

The vibes are high for the Cincinnati Bengals as they wrap up mandatory minicamp, and they will soon entering their final offseason before returning for training camp in late July. Star quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media on Wednesday, and he talked about how he’s confident the team will keep the momentum rolling into camp.

Burrow has really liked what he’s seen from the team this offseason, and he even handed out some individual praise. One guy he raved about on Wednesday was wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. The veteran quarterback emphasized that Iosivas has looked great this offseason, explaining that the receiver is big, fast, strong, catching a lot of passes, and playing with confidence.

Joe Burrow: “Andrei Iosivas looks great. Big, strong and fast. He’s playing with so much confidence.”#Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 17, 2026

Joe Burrow is getting Bengals fans excited for Andrei Iosivas in 2026

That’s certainly music to the ears of Cincinnati’s fans. Of course, the Bengals aren’t hurting for receivers, thriving with the duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but a reliable WR3 is always great to have, and a position the team has been trying to fill. Based on Burrow’s words, it seems like Iosivas is on his way to establishing himself as the offense’s third option.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise after Iosivas‘ production the last two seasons in Cincinnati. In 2024, the wideout caught 36 passes for 479 yards and six touchdowns, and in 2025, the numbers stayed consistent with the wideout posting 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns.

The hope is that he can now elevate his game to an even higher level. Again, with Chase and Higgins dominating, and running back Chase Brown also serving as a receiving threat out of the backfield, the Bengals don’t need much from Iosivas.

If the young receiver can get into the 600-700 receiving yards range, and most importantly, be a reliable option whenever his number is called, the Bengals offense could somehow be even better. If Cincinnati’s defensive moves this offseason pay off, and the unit makes a leap, the Bengals could return to contender status — something that’s long overdue for the talented team.