Bengals post-Combine mock draft is not the immediate gratification fans want

Cincinnati Bengals exec Duke Tobin didn't exactly reassure fans that everything would be OK or that the team's process got any better at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While the team has re-signed key starters in nickelback Jalen Davis and right guard Dalton Risner, we'll see if any splashes are made in free agency. My guess is, the Bengals will acquire some passable starters at needy positions, and draft for the future.

Between how their first rounds have gone and how they've gone more for needs post-Day 1, it's easier to get a feel on how the draft may go based on the Combine results.

You'll see what I mean.

Bengals post-Combine 3-round mock draft is not headlined by a premier defensive prospect

Round 1, Pick 10 — Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Just buckle up and prepare yourselves now. The Benglas drafted starting right tackle Amarius Mims out of Georgia in 2024. Mims had minimal reps and was a little raw, but has become a solid starter. A similar vision for Monroe Freeling is likely in store for Cincinnati.

With Orlando Brown Jr. hitting free agency in 2027, Freeling's straight-up freak show Combine performance has raised his draft stock. Pun-intended phrasing combine that with the lack of appealing true offensive tackles alternatives in this class, and Freeling could be hearing his name called earlier than anticipated on draft night.

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling:



- 6'7", 315

- 34 3/4" arms

- 84 1/2" wing

- 10 3/4" hands

- 4.93 40, 1.71 split (!!), 33.5" vert, 9'7" broad



No OT in the 2026 class has more raw talent, & his flexibility failsafe is an extremely promising sign for his development. Might go Top 10. — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) March 1, 2026

Think about how the Bengals have approached the first round of late. Dax Hill was a replacement for Jessie Bates. Myles Murphy was meant to start opposite Trey Hendrickson after Sam Hubbard. Mims only played as a rookie when Trent Brown got injured in Week 3. Shemar Stewart was a massive project, but was obviously seen as a bigger-picture Hendrickson insurance policy/successor.

...Why would the Bengals' brain trust change their stripes this time around? They clearly have no interest in doing such things, be it from a personnel or organization-running standpoint.

In a vacuum, I don't mind the Freeling pick. In the context of how desperately the Bengals must win to keep Joe Burrow happy, I can't say I'd be super jazzed about it.

Round 2, Pick 41 — Treydan Stukes, S/CB, Arizona

This will be viewed as quite early compared to the consensus, where he ranks 100th. However, with Stukes' versatility to play safety or slot cornerback, and Davis' contract only being for 2026, he's a logical long-term answer at the nickelback spot.

Stukes had 52 combined tackles (10.7% miss rate), four interceptions, six passes defensed and a 34.4 passer rating allowed in 2025. Although he didn't do agility drills at the Combine, his change of direction is a massive strength when you watch him play. Plus, he blazed a 4.33-second 40 with a ridiculous 1.5-flat 10-yard split.

Decent blend of production profile and Combine company here for Stukes alongside Bengals star DJ Turner, too.

The only CB prospects since 2019 with the following production numbers in at least one college season..



🔘 Man coverage grade > 82.0

🔘 Zone coverage grade > 70.0

🔘 RAS > 9.50

🔘 40 time < 4.42



Treydan Stukes and Tacario Davis both massive winners from today.. pic.twitter.com/nklhzgfxTr — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) February 28, 2026

Round 3, Pick 72 — Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

A bit of history repeating itself vibes with this mock draft, eh? Too soon to bring up the mercifully waived 2024 third-round bust of a wide receiver, Jermaine Burton?

Germie Bernard ain't Burton. He seems a lot steadier. Sure-handed. Less volatile personally and production-wise. Bernard had just one drop last season at Alabama en route to 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven TDs. He did his most damage against zone coverage, recording a 129.3 passer rating when targeted last season, per PFF.

It's not like he's limited to just finding soft spots in zones, though. Bernard is a pretty polished route-runner, and his wiggle in the open field is quite good. Case in point:

GERMIE BERNARD PUTS THE TIDE ON TOP WITH A 25-YARD TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcAgIp1rZW — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2025

The Bengals could use a steady, if not spectacular, slot receiver alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. What's encouraging about Bernard is he's still plenty explosive (4.48 40; 1.52 10y split), and his 6.71-second 3-cone drill is a testament to his excellent agility that'll translate well to playing early in the NFL.

Going for offense on two of the first three draft picks may seem like pure idiocy for Cincinnati. The hashtag manifesting hope here is that the Bengals spend enough in free agency to put veterans in key spots to meaningfully improve the defense, plus whatever a prospective Day 2 pick can bring to the mix.

You know, hopefully a better outcome than the likes of Demetrius Knight Jr., Kris Jenkins Jr., and McKinnley Jackson.