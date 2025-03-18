Bengals predicted to be landing spot for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Free agency is in full swing, and outside of signing star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and to massive contract extensions, the Cincinnati Bengals have been relatively quiet. But, there's still plenty of time for the team to make additions via free agency, and there are still plenty of productive players available.

Bengals predicted to land Stephon Gilmore in free agency

When it comes to the Bengals' needs, the laundry list is long and includes both sides of the line and both spots in the secondary. The team could certainly use some additional depth at cornerback, and they were recently predicted as the landing spot for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore by For the Win. The following brief rationale was provided:

"The Bengals need some experience in the cornerback room, and Gilmore could provide plenty of it."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: How agent for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins masterfully backed Bengals into a corner

Gilmore, who won the award in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots, has bounced around in recent years. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys, the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts and he was with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

At 34, Gilmore is past his prime, but he can still contribute. He's had at least one interception in every single season of his career and he recorded 56 total tackles last season. While maybe no longer an every down player, Gilmore could complement Cincinnati's core corners Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II and Josh Newton.

At this point, it couldn't hurt for Cincinnati to add an experienced player in the secondary like Gilmore, especially at a reasonable rate. Let's see if they decide to take a swing at the former DPOY.