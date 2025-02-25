Bengals prepared to make Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is seeking a contract extension over the offseason, and the Cincinnati Bengals are prepared to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

Tobin spoke with media members at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he made it clear that the Bengals are ready to break the bank when it comes to Chase's next deal.

Duke Tobin acknowledges that the Bengals are ready to break the bank for Ja'Marr Chase

"He [Chase] is going to end up being the number one paid non-quarterback in the league," Tobin said, via Sports Illustrated. "We're there. let's get it done."

The executive also acknowledged that the team would like to get a deal done with Chase sooner rather than later so they can focus on other areas of the roster that they need to improve.

"The earlier we can do some of this stuff, the freer it gives us to build the rest of the team," Tobin said. "We have other needs that we want to build, and so we want to get these kind of things done early enough to where we can really focus on building out the rest of the football team."

Chase is certainly deserving of a monster new deal. He led the league in touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards last season and was named as an Offensive Player of the Year finalist and a First-Team All-Pro as a result of his productive play. He was also named to the Pro Bowl for a fourth consecutive season. He's been named a Pro Bowler every year that he's been in the league.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chase is expected to command a staggering $40 million annually in a new deal. That would be the highest AAV (average annual value) on a contract for a receiver in league history.

Had Cincinnati been able to agree to an extension with Chase last offseason -- before he turned in one of the best seasons from a receiver in recent memory and before the cap increased again -- that number likely would have been lower. But, the two sides were unable to agree on a deal, and now the Bengals will have to pay a premium. At least they appear prepared to do so.