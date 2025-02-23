Ja'Marr Chase majorly disrespected in ranking of top 101 players from 2024 NFL season

Ja'Marr Chase turned in one of the best seasons from a wide receiver in recent memory in 2024. Chase achieved the vaunted, and rare, Triple Crown, as he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Given how productive and downright dominant Chase was throughout the campaign, you'd be hard-pressed to find 20 players who had a better season than the Cincinnati star, but somehow Pro Football Focus managed to do just that.

Ja'Marr Chase ranked as 21st best player in NFL in 2024 by Pro Football Focus

The popular publication recently ranked the top 101 players from the '24 season, and Chase came in ranked at No. 21 overall, behind guys like George Kittle and Bijon Robinson. The following rationale was provided:

"Chase etched his name in the record books in 2024, becoming just the sixth receiver in NFL history to win the triple crown by leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). His electric ability after the catch fueled his dominance, as he racked up an NFL-best 797 yards after the catch and forced 24 missed tackles on receptions."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals receive barely-passing final grade for underwhelming 2024 campaign

In fairness, it's tough to rank players from different positions against each other, as their impact is measured differently, but it certainly felt like Chase was higher than the 21st-best player in the NFL last season. A case could definitely be made.

For what it's worth, Chase was the highest-ranked receiver on the list, so at least PFF got that part right, as there definitely wasn't a better receiver in the league last season. Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the second-highest ranked receiver on the list. Jefferson came in three spots behind Chase at No. 24.

Chase wasn't the highest-ranked Bengals player on PFF's list. That distinction went to star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an MVP finalist for the 2024 season. Burrow came in at No. 4 on the list, behind only Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett and Jordan Mailata. Burrow notably finished higher than MVP winner Josh Allen, who came in at No. 6.