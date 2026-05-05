Bengals 'pretenders' label is earned, but it's foolish to fade this 2026 team

The Cincinnati Bengals are having a successful offseason as they aim to get back to the playoffs and beyond in 2026. Well, it's been a strong offseason in the minds of fans at least. Not everyone who covers football thinks the same.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport has entered the chat. And he chose violence when doing so, listing the Bengals as "pretenders" among teams with lofty ambitions this upcoming season.

While Davenports opts to sell his Bengals stock in the wake of three straight years of no playoff football, those of us Who Dey Heads who know ball are happy to buy low in anticipation of high-yield returns this season.

Doubts surrounding the Bengals are familiar and fair, but overblown

The Bengals spent big this offseason, addressing their lackluster defense of the past two seasons. They also addressed the offensive line through continuity and with valuable and versatile rookies.

Nevertheless, Davenport remains unimpressed. He writes, “But the linebackers and secondary remain major areas of weakness, and Burrow's injury history is starting to become a real concern.”

Davenport is not wrong about the linebackers. Heading into the draft, we had the position as the most pressing need after they went all in on the defensive line and signed safety Bryan Cook in free agency. Running it back with Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter does not appear to be the best plan of action, but it is the only option they have, for now.

Second-round pick Cashius Howell is an edge rusher, but he will most likely play an outside linebacker role. Cue the contract disputes about his value and position once it’s time to negotiate in three years.

Linebacker projects to be worth more on the franchise tag than the defensive line. But that’s a 2029 offseason problem.

Nevertheless, if Howell plays linebacker rather than defensive end, that would help the perception of that room immensely. If not, then there is still some work to do there.

Bengals secondary disrespect ignores breakout talent

Speaking of the secondary, however, we must respectfully disagree with Davenport's view that it remains a major weakness.

The emergence of cornerbacks DJ Turner II and Dax Hill was the best part of the team’s defense last season. Turner did not make the Pro Bowl, in a move that earned an All-Head-Scratching-Team selection. He should now be on every preseason list of first-time Pro Bowlers and All-Pro candidates.

Furthermore, the Bengals pulled the proverbial addition by subtraction when they let safety Geno Stone walk after being the second-worst tackling safety in the league.

#Bengals get a massive upgrade at Safety:



Bryan Cook had 5 missed tackles in the 2025, registering a 5.6% missed tackle rate, 4th best for starting safeties



Geno Stone missed 27 tackles in 2025, a 19.5% missed tackle rate, 2nd worst among starting safeties — Coach Boone Blitzington Sr. (@CoachBooneKnows) March 10, 2026

The team replaced Stone with Cook, an excellent tackler and overall player.

Combine that with the improved defensive line, which had the worst pass-rush win rate in the NFL last year, and the Bengals’ secondary should be just fine.

Expect the entirety of the secondary to be much-improved, even if Jordan Battle is the other safety, who has his own issues with missed tackles. But Battle should have more success with a competent front seven before him.

Geno Stone had the 10th highest missed tackle rate, per NGS. Jordan Battle was 11th.



But among safeties who played 750+ snaps, Cincinnati led the league in safeties with tackle attempts and tackles.



Symptoms of bigger problems on defense independent of Stone. https://t.co/kgldj0u0iH — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 9, 2026

Expect Burrow’s bodyguards to body defenses

Yes, Burrow’s injury history is concerning. But so was the questionable talent the front office put in front of him. Luckily for the Burrow, he will line up behind the best offensive line of his professional career.

PFSN ranked Cincinnati’s offensive line as the seventh-best heading into the draft, according to their impact grades.

The Bengals’ early-season struggles went hand in hand with issues along the offensive line. While Zac Taylor somehow finds a way to right the ship each year, having all five starters back should mitigate September stumbles for the unit charged with protecting Burrow.

Furthermore, we should count on Taylor leaning more on the rushing attack with Chase Brown running through lanes opened by a rejuvenated offensive line, further taking pressure off of protecting Burrow in the pocket.

Bengals a strong NFL buy-low contender

Davenport concludes, “The Bengals will be entertaining in 2026, but just like the season before the team is too one-sided to be a major postseason threat.”

His final verdict is that the Bengals are pretenders, and NFL fans should sell their "contender" status.

While Davenport chooses to sell his stock in the Bengals because of Burrow’s health and the defense, those of us who follow the team passionately are ready to buy low with enthusiasm.

After all the measures the Bengals have taken this offseason to field a championship contender, including spending up to the salary cap ceiling, we should expect significant returns on our investment this upcoming season.