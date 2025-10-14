Spark of hope for Zac Taylor working past Bengals’ poor OL play, again

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line is a hot topic of conversation. And rightfully so, as quarterback Joe Burrow is in the midst of yet another year where he will miss the majority of the season with an injury.

However, could the offensive line and the offense be on the precipice of a breakout?

The Bengals’ slow starts were the topic of discussion ad nauseam this offseason. As it turns out, getting off to a fast start could be worse. Despite beginning the season 2-0, the vibes are not good in the Queen City.

Nevertheless, Head Coach Zac Taylor might not get enough credit for figuring things out later in seasons with the inefficient rosters bestowed upon him by the front office. And perhaps he is in the middle of doing it again.

Slow starts turn to positive late-season results

Under Zac Taylor, the Cincinnati Bengals were 1-11 in the first two weeks of the season heading into the 2025 campaign. The team was 7-14-1 in September. But as the seasons went on, the team got exponentially better.

After going 6-25 in his first two seasons, Taylor's Bengals have reached the Super Bowl once, appeared in two AFC championship games, and have not had a losing season since.

And during those seasons, Taylor had to get used to and work around an offensive line that was habitually near the bottom of the league.

That is bad news for the’ fire, Zac Taylor’ crowd. However, that is fantastic news for fans who still believe the Bengals can right the ship, as it gives them a chance to hold onto hope until mid-December, when the possibility of Joe Burrow returning to action becomes more realistic.

A brutal start for the Bengals’ offensive line

The Bengals’ offensive line was the worst through the first four weeks of the season.

Blaming the coaching, quarterbacks holding on to the ball too long, and the offensive scheme have been the focus of most people's ire regarding the performance of Cincinnati's offensive line play. However, the blame rarely gets placed where it needs to be.

Everything through the first five weeks of the season points to the offensive line being the worst in the NFL. Last week, Pro Football Focus had the unit as the worst in the league. Pro Football Network ranks Cincinnati’s offensive line 31st.

However, there may be a spark of hope and a near oxygen-less season.

Bengals' o-line shows signs of life vs. Detroit

In weeks two through four, the Bengals finished 25th, 30th, and 22nd in pass protection, respectively, according to the 33rd team metrics. Their Week 5 performance against a formidable Detroit Lions defense is incredible, and almost unbelievable, compared to how they were performing before.

Jake Brownings' inability to make proper reads and throws from a clean pocket when those opportunities presented themselves might have played a critical role in the decision to trade for Joe Flacco.

Taylor and Bengals building momentum up front?

If Taylor has figured things out to a point where he can mask some of his linemen’s deficiencies, that could signal a significant turnaround for a struggling offense.

If the Bengals can get a top-15 pass protection performance, or better, with Flacco at the helm, it could be the beginning of a resurgence of monumental proportions. It could be critical in a winnable division, and the Bengals are sitting in second place, one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Or, are we being overly optimistic in the face of what could be painfully obvious, which is that the offensive line just is not good enough?

The Bengals’ slow starts might be a partial result of Taylor adapting to his roster. And if that is the case, maybe he can figure this season out as well.

And, thanks to the 33rd team and the offensive line’s week five performance, there is at least hope. And that hope will be put to the test this afternoon versus Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary, and the Green Bay Packers defense.