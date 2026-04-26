Bengals quietly make slew of UDFA signings after 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals had an excellent 2026 NFL Draft class for the most part, but their work to build out the initial 90-man roster for their offseason program is far from finished.

With another wave of veteran free agency to go, all the attention right now is acquiring young collegiate talent who unfortunately didn't hear their names called during the draft in Pittsburgh. The NFL is made up of many UDFAs who carve out respectable careers, so fans shouldn't sleep on some of these pickups.

Enjoy a full list of the Bengals UDFA signings on this tracker, which will feature a brief blurb on each incoming player.

2026 Cincinnati Bengals UDFA tracker: Analysis for every post-draft signing

Here's the full, running list of Cincinnati's undrafted free agent signings, followed by some overarching analysis on the implications of these acquisitions:

Kentrel Bullock, RB, South Alabama (Source)

Another running back signing in Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes is more likely to pan out than Kentrel Bullock. That said, he's a powerful downhill runner who posted an impressive 90.4 PFF rushing grade this past year.

Jack Dingle, LB, Cincinnati (Source)

A phenomenal 9.92 RAS score no doubt got Dingle on the Bengals' post-draft radar, not to mention the fact that he's a local product. Based on his physical tools alone, Dingle has a shot to crack the roster at the Bengals' clearest position of weakness.

Jack Dingle is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.82 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 65 out of 3460 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/FvjagUF5bb pic.twitter.com/gGoxszCYea — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 6, 2026

Eric Gentry, LB, USC (Source)

An exotic physical profile if nothing else, Eric Gentry is a true curio prospect who teams evidently struggled to envision a clear role for. The 6'7", 221-pounder has the length and athleticism to win on raw ability alone. A hybrid EDGE/off-ball linebacker role could be in his future.

We had a 5th round grade on Eric Gentry.



When we use the term unicorn, Gentry is quite literally a unicorn prospect at LB.



Only one comp in our database because of his size and length.



He is a damn good blitzer, though, and can make it in that very weak LB room. https://t.co/uQ8uPApdmm pic.twitter.com/sVIT0bETU0 — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 26, 2026

Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (Source)

If nothing else, Haynes could be a change-of-pace back who specializes as a receiving threat. He's had 82 catches since 2023 and is a converted wideout. It's just a crowded Cincinnati backfield with limited room for Haynes to get any reps.

Christian Jones, OT, San Diego State (Source)

With 2,002 college snaps under his belt at left tackle and a reported $50,000 signing bonus in tow from the Bengals, it would appear Christian Jones might factor the most into Cincinnati's final 53-man roster mix as a swing tackle option.

Josh Kattus, TE, Kentucky (Source)

PFF gave Kattus a solid 72.0 run blocking grade last season. He's very much an inline tight end with limited pass-catching production (38 receptions in four seasons). His ceiling is the practice squad after the Bengals drafted Jack Endries in Round 7.

Isaiah Nwokobia, S, SMU (Source)

Didn't test at the Combine after undergoing left shoulder surgery. Still, Nwokobia was thought to be a draftable prospect and could be in the mix as a special teams player — possibly replacing PJ Jules.

Corey Robinson II, OT, Arkansas (Source)

Robinson has an outside shot to be a swing tackle candidate after starting at left tackle for the Razorbacks. He made 24 starts at the position in three years at Georgia Tech, and in 2024, he posted a 91.0 PFF pass blocking grade.

Noah Thomas, WR, Georgia (Source)

Being a teammate of Bengals fourth-round wideout Colbie Young had to factor into the thinking of signing Noah Thomas. For whatever it's worth, Thomas (234th) ranked only four spots behind Young on PFF's big board.

Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska (Source)

A part-time actor who appeared in the new Space Jam movie, Wright has experience at boundary cornerback and box safety. However, most of Wright's snaps came at the nickel last year. He'll have an uphill battle to make the roster given all the resources Cincinnati spent at those spots this offseason.