Bengals receive lukewarm praise in Week 1 NFL power rankings

In a matter of days, the Cincinnati Bengals will embark on their quest to exorcise their early-season demons in Cleveland when they battle the Browns in Week 1.

Zac Taylor has managed only one win in the first two weeks of the season since taking the reins as Bengals head coach in 2019. To have a quarterback like Joe Burrow and lose nine of his 10 such starts is inexcusable.

Now that Burrow has banked plenty of camp and preseason reps, Cincinnati's offense should be readier to roll out of the gates than at any time in his prior five years in the NFL.

The pressing question is, will the defense answer the bell? In my recent exclusive interview with star linebacker Logan Wilson, he suggested that they will. However, in the latest FanSided NFL Spin Zone's power rankings, there's a strong implication that the Bengals are little more than a fringe playoff team.

Bengals check in at 12th in Week 1 NFL power rankings

FanSided's Sayre Bedinger dropped some fresh NFL power rankings on Wednesday, aka pro football's version of Christmas Eve. Within that digital tome of ball knowledge, Bedinger offered his take on why the 2025 Bengals deserve a healthy dose of skepticism until proven otherwise:

"I can’t sit here and say I’m 'buying' the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense right now, but I’m definitely buying their offense again. Joe Burrow has a case as the best quarterback in the NFL, even though there are no fewer than three legitimate MVP candidates in his own conference. Burrow was on a different plane last year as a quarterback, and as good as he already was, it’s clear that the game is slowing down for him year after year. The Bengals need to figure something out defensively, but with Burrow under center, they should be in most every game, even if they are shootouts."

Can't say I blame my Broncos-loving Slack chat pal for this standard-issue take on the Bengals. I do find it interesting that Denver checked in at No. 8, despite losing to Cincinnati in Week 17 last season. That's neither here nor there!

In all earnestness, if you look at the games the Bengals lost in 2024 despite a porous offensive line and mostly-awful defense, it's easy to see how minimal upgrades there should guarantee at least a 10-win season this time around.

Cincinnati's defense has little elsewhere to go but upward under new coordinator Al Golden. The revamped linebacker corps and defensive line in particular are sources of optimism, as is a young cornerback group that welcomes back DJ Turner and Dax Hill from season-ending injuries.

I might as well keep name-checking Logan Wilson to further this general train of thought. Many people forget that Wilson, easily the Bengals' second-best defensive player, got injured in that wild 34-27 loss to the Chargers in Week 11. The same was true for Turner when he broke his clavicle.

The Bengals won their final five games without Wilson, Turner, and Hill on defense. Year 2 tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. played with a club on his hand as a rookie, limiting his efficacy. Defensive end Shemar Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. were the top two picks in Cincinnati's latest draft.

Knight is already starting over a respected vet in Oren Burks, although Burks figures to see plenty of action. Meanwhile, Stewart is bound to eclipse Joseph Ossai atop the depth chart sooner rather than later, and his elite athleticism will help him get on the field a lot as is.

It seems to me that the Bengals' defense is being slept on. They finished last season strong and should see upgraded performances at all three levels of their 11-man unit.

Whether it's younger players returning and/or continuing to develop, or outside additions like run stuffer TJ Slaton joining the fold, that side of the ball boasts far more talent than most non-Who Dey heads would suspect.

Nobody's questioning the demonstrated greatness of the Bengals' offense. All that's needed is passable pass protection and fringe league-average defense. Not big asks if you ask me. Should those highly achievable objectives be fulfilled, I guarantee you we'll see Cincinnati shoot up the NFL power rankings in short order.

