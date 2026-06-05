Bengals rightly named ideal fit for perfect RB2 trade candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals had a clear objective this offseason, and it was to improve their defense. They understood they needed to infuse that side of the ball with talent, and they achieved that goal. With the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Cashius Howell joining the defense, the floor was raised.

The offensive side has its stars in place, but one area where they could use another body is in the running back room. ESPN's Dan Graziano released an article where he discussed trade candidates, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was mentioned as a fit for Cincinnati.

"It's hard to see a team offering too much for Kamara at this point in his career. But if he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense."

When you look at the Bengals' depth chart behind Chase Brown, the options are pretty bleak with Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks, and Gary Brightwell. Cincinnati should call the Saints and see what it takes to bring him over.

Bengals should absolutely inquire about Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara has one year deal on his deal at $10.4 million. That's a reasonable number for a player who can still be a dual-threat option out of the backfield and would immediately have a role in this offense. Last year, he dealt with an MCL sprain and ankle injury that limited his campaign to 11 games.

He still managed to tally 471 rushing yards, 186 receiving yards, and a touchdown. While those were career lows for him, he still has some juice in the tank. Putting him in a Bengals offense as the RB2 is exciting and gives them another element.

Over nine seasons with the Saints, Kamara was a dynamic playmaker. He has logged 7,250 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Kamara has 606 receptions for 4,948 receiving yards and another 25 scores.

The Tennessee product may not be the same player he was in his prime, but he can offer the Bengals something they don't have on the roster. And that's a running back who could start if needed and be productive. He's also sure-handed and would give the passing game another option underneath.

Perine spent the 2025 season with the Bengals, where he had 382 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Those are solid stats, but he would be better off in an RB3 role. It wouldn't cost much to acquire Kamara via trade, and it would make them a more complete offense.

Brown is the workhorse in the backfield, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't look to improve that room. And landing Kamara would help them fulfill that mission.