Bengals rival robbed DJ Turner of Pro Bowl bid despite elite season

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't had many bright spots throughout this disappointing 5-10 season, but lockdown cornerback DJ Turner is indubitably one of them.

While Dalton Risner is the leader in the clubhouse for best offseason acquisition, the most pleasant surprise within the building is Turner. Well, not terribly surprising to me, since I believe the Bengals lucked out to get him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Would've gone for him Day 1.

After a rookie season of growing pains and a promising 2024 derailed by a broken collarbone, Turner ascended to elite status in Year 3.

Unfortunately, an AFC North adversary with more longevity got a Pro Bowl nod over the Bengals' biggest breakout star.

Browns CB Denzel Ward beats out Bengals' DJ Turner for Pro Bowl bid

Hard to knock the rest of the AFC Pro Bowl roster at cornerback. However, it's a downright travesty that Cleveland Browns vet Denzel Ward made it in over Turner this year.

Full AFC Pro Bowl Roster: pic.twitter.com/3RdOchY4rj — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 23, 2025

Granted, fan voting counts for a full third of the weight when Pro Bowl ballots are cast. Guess Who Dey Nation didn't answer my call to rally on Turner's behalf. At the dawn of December, Cincinnati's finest defensive back wasn't cracking the top 10 in fan voting at his position. He failed to do so when the final tallies came in, too.

Makes me want to walk around with one of those stickers that says, "I VOTED."

The good figurative berry — like good egg, if you will? Is this a stretch? — that is Joe Goodberry was kind enough to visually illustrate the contrast between Ward and Turner to life.

DJ Turner was snubbed for the husk of Denzel Ward. pic.twitter.com/tzsxtyjSI6 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 23, 2025

As grandfather and current Colts quarterback Philip Rivers would say, "Dadgummit!"

The Bengals haven't won much on the field this season. Can't catch a break at the Pro Bowl of all things either. At least Ja'Marr Chase made his fifth consecutive PB squad.

Regarding the rest of the AFC's cornerback corps, look, Derek Stingley Jr. is an anchor on the Houston Texans' No. 1 defense. New England's Christian Gonzalez has yielded just a 68.4 passer rating. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II continues to shine in Denver.

Tough crew to go up against. Still best believe that Turner deserved to be a Pro Bowler over Ward and any other top corner in the AFC.

Oh well. This should only help drive Turner to back up his huge year, especially as he enters the last season of his rookie deal. Not like the Pro Bowl is the distinguished honor it used to be, but hey, any little bit of fuel to add to the fire can't hurt!

