Bengals score monster Day 2 haul in post-Super Bowl LX mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have had quite the mixed bag on Day 2 of the NFL Draft in recent years. The highs include last year's third-round pick, left guard Dylan Fairchild, along with potential staples in the secondary in DJ Turner (for sure) and Jordan Battle (can cement himself as such in 2026).

But some of the other second- and third-round draftees for the Bengals in the Joe Burrow era, well, haven't been great. Fairchild's classmate, second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., looks like a disaster thus far. Sadly, he's far from the worst Day 2-er.

Cam Taylor-Britt basically sabotaged the Bengals' entire cornerback corps this past season. Good riddance in free agency, CTB. Defensive tackle Zachary Carter and wideout Jermaine Burton are no longer on the team. Kris Jenkins Jr. is a nothing burger at defensive tackle through two seasons, and McKinnley Jackson can barely crack the active game day roster.

So yeah, if the Bengals are meant to turn things around and help Joe Burrow this offseason, hitting on high draft picks would be a fine start. And this new three-round mock draft shows seriosu promise on that front.

Bengals snag dynamic pass rusher & sure tackler to bolster defense in 2026 NFL mock draft's Day 2

FanSided.com's Cody Williams went with the fairly common pick of Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at 10th overall for the Bengals in Round 1. That's obviously not what compelled me to write this piece.

Williams' Day 2 for us Who Dey Heads is a buffet of fun, and more intriguing defensive reinforcements!

Oklahoma Sooners star R Mason Thomas isn't an obvious fit in Cincinnati. The front office typically prefers heavier-set, true 4-3 defensive end types. Thomas is better suited as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker.

Nevertheless, defensive fronts are so multiple these days that it behooves teams to not carry one type of player at any given position. After logging nine sacks in 2024, Thomas had 6.5 in his final collegiate campaign, posting a stellar 20.3% pass rush win rate, per PFF.

Had he not hurt himself making one of the most impressive plays of the entire college football year to miss four games, the first-team All-SEC selection would've racked up more sacks.

Maybe the Bengals could put him at running back? The young man can move and has some serious power and contact balance. This play is a microcosm of who Thomas is as a player. Raw strength that he knows how to capitalize on with speed-to-power rushes. A relentless competitive spirit.

This is what Cincinnati needs. A d-a-w-g dawg like R Mason Thomas. Sign me up for this guy in Round 2.

As for the third-round pick in this mock, well, we have arrived at one of my favorite players in the class, USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey. He's played deep safety in the past and thrived, but slowly transitioned to the slot for the Trojans and balled out there, too.

What I love about Ramsey is...well everything. He had a 3.2% missed tackle rate in 2025. His ball skills are ridiculously good. Ramsey is uniquely adept at diagnosing plays and triggering to stop them, too.

If you find a better all-around highlight reel for a safety/nickelback prospect in this class than the one below, please direct me to it. OK that's a bit of hyperbole. This class is loaded at safety.

Just don't say Keionte Scott from Miami (Florida), or Duke's Chandler Rivers. They both whiff on a staggering amount of tackles. The Bengals have had tackling issues for a very long time. Kamari Ramsey is who everyone wants you to believe either of those guys are in that regard.

We have countless examples in the video of Ramsey being sticky in coverage. He denies Tyler Warren of reaching the goal line not once, but twice. Makes one of the most impressive full-extension interceptions you'll ever see. Blows up countless plays in the backfield on screens and in run support.

If Ramsey comes off the board for the Bengals, I'll be thrilled. He has legitimate versatility to play deep or box safety, and can obviously line up in the slot. He's no Caleb Downs, but Ramsey gives Cincinnati's secondary versatility and flexibility.

Jalen Davis may re-sign in free agency to play the slot, which would just mean Ramsey is either the dime package sub to begin his career, or he starts at safety. Whether that means he beats out Battle for a job next to a splashy free agent, or starts alongside Battle would depend on how aggressive the Bengals get on the open market.

So to land the plane here, I give you an exclusive sneak preview into my still-evolving, not-yet-public, most up-to-date 2026 NFL Draft big board and where I have these mock Bengals picks ranked:

32. Kamari Ramsey

38. Peter Woods

49. R Mason Thomas

I mean shoot. Given how the Bengals' drafts have gone overall of late, I would spontaneously levitate if that were indeed the haul.

Kind of. Maybe. Assuming free agency goes something like I want it to.