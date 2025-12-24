Zac Taylor & Jordan Battle praise Bengals' breakout on course for nice payday

A big reason why the Cincinnati Bengals have improved so much on defense is an improbable practice squad promotion who's turning the heads at team headquarters and beyond.

Due to slot cornerback Mike Hilton's lengthy tenure, Jalen Davis seldom got opportunities to contribute on defense since joining the Bengals in 2020. Somehow, in the midst of this lost season, Davis has emerged as a diamond in the rough.

Head coach Zac Taylor and safety Jordan Battle recently praised Davis for his efforts after he recorded his first career interception in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Taylor even invoked Hilton as a favorable comparison.

Jalen Davis earns major props for rapid ascent in Bengals' surging defense

What Taylor said is important and noteworthy, considering Hilton is perhaps the best free-agent signing in franchise history this side of Trey Hendrickson.

Jalen Davis has been an impact player since being elevated from the practice squad in November



"Lot of similarities to Mike Hilton... and that's a tremendous compliment!"



JD got his 1st INT in his 8-year career against the Miami Dolphins #bengals pic.twitter.com/1xqnre5YYj — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) December 22, 2025

But I want to focus on Battle's comments, because they hint at how the Bengals could pay a big price if they don't prioritize retaining Davis once he hits free agency in March.

"You never know when [the opportunity] will come. His opportunity came at this point in his career, and he's taken the most of it. He's going to earn himself the right on this team or another team with his play. It's a beauty to see, because he's always been so good with us."

Bengals nickel CB Jalen Davis has been one of the bright spots over the past five games.



Jordan Battle beaming about the 8th year pro who is finally getting his first real shot as a starter in the league: pic.twitter.com/FddxFSSewP — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 22, 2025

Speaking of breakouts, DJ Turner may not be an AFC Pro Bowler, but he's in the conversation to be at least a second-team All-Pro in his third season. Turner has credited Davis with his development, and evidently, Battle holds the 29-year-old in similar esteem.

Since Davis rose so rapidly from relative obscurity and freed up Dax Hill to move back to his best spot as a boundary cornerback, Cincinnati should to everything possible to retain him this offseason.

The Bengals don't have many major free agents to worry about. Davis is suddenly in the conversation as the most vital to ensure the recent momentum on defense doesn't get derailed next year.

I mean come on, look at these numbers since Davis entered the starting lineup.

Jalen Davis was brought up to play the slot in week 12.



Since then, he's PFF's 9th highest graded CB and their second-best slot CB in the league.



10 Tackles

7 defensive stops

1 forced fumble

7 catches on 10 targets

85 yards

1 PBU

1 INT

56.3 passer rating allowed

2 pressures

1… https://t.co/cczgBKTuqk — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 23, 2025

Blindly rolling with a youth movement backfired in a big way for the Bengals when it came to rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. They could've just done that for the cornerback room to get longer looks at Josh Newton and D.J. Ivey.

Instead, Cincinnati's coaching staff came to their senses, reshuffled the rotation, kicked Hill to the outside, and rewarded Davis for many years of toiling away on the practice field and mentoring other defensive backs. The results merit a healthy, multi-year contract so that the Bengals can knock one critical need off their list.

With three straight misses at the playoffs and speculation about Burrow's future running rampant, this could be the most pivotal free agency period and draft in Bengals history. Keeping a steady presence like Davis in the fold shouldn't be some elusive feat to achieve.

More Bengals News and Analysis