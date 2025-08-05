Bengals just scored a big win to help rectify their early-season woes

It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals have sabotaged themselves by starting slow over the past several seasons, but things are already looking up in that regard for the 2025 campaign.

A healthy Joe Burrow means the Bengals' starters will be able to knock more rust off this preseason. That's a huge boon to getting off to a hot start in and of itself. But Cincinnati can only control so much within its own building. Sometimes in the NFL, you need a little luck on your side.

I don't mean to cackle at the pratfalls of other Super Bowl-less organizations. It's just that, well, the Bengals' Week 3 opponent just won 14 games last season and will be without one of their most important players for that highly anticipated matchup.

Jordan Addison's suspension hamstrings Vikings vs. Bengals

Tuesday brought the good Bengals-adjacent news that star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will begin the season on a 3-game suspension.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison has been suspended without pay for the first 3 games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy.



Addison recently resolved a 2024 DUI citation by pleading no contest to a lesser charge. He can participate in preseason. pic.twitter.com/ZoSDHKOJPx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2025

Although I'm optimistic about the state of the defense under new DC Al Golden, there's no doubt that Addison's ban just made Sept. 21 a far easier assignment for Cincinnati's youth-laden, largely unproven cornerback group.

Now the Bengals secondary can dial in more of their efforts on all-world receiver Justin Jefferson. That will force the Vikings' NFL-neophyte quarterback JJ McCarthy to try to outduel Burrow in other, more challenging ways.

Looks like Skol Nation is taking it well if this reaction is any indication.

No Jordan Addison for the Bengals game... DON'T DO THIS TO ME AGAIN, GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/JPGAb9RVu7 — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) August 5, 2025

For as green as the Cincinnati CB room is, there aren't many big names in Minnesota's receiving corps that'll keep Golden and the defensive staff up at night as they brace for Week 3's showdown. Jalen Nailor? I guess?

Addison is a rising third-year pro who the Vikings drafted 23rd overall in 2023. The 23-year-old already has 1,786 receiving yards and 19 TDs to his name in 32 (reverse of 23) regular-season games.

Given how Addison cooked as a rookie when these teams met in 2023 — an epic 27-24 Bengals triumph in overtime, it should be noted — I sure won't miss seeing him in action!

Jordan Addison: perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted vs. the Bengals



6 targets, 6 receptions

5 first downs

111 receiving yards

2 TDs



📈 pic.twitter.com/ijn1j0j9x8 — PFF MIN Vikings (@PFF_Vikings) December 18, 2023

Anyway, all of a sudden, the outlook for the Bengals' early-season schedule is even better than before. The unknown surrounding McCarthy made Minnesota look like a more enticing road trip than it would've been in 2024. More so now, knowing that Addison will be sidelined, barring some unforeseen appeal or drastic change of circumstance.

Leading up to that clash in Minneapolis, Cincinnati will face 40-year-old Joe Flacco — or whomever Cleveland's QB1 is — and the Browns in Week 1. Then comes the home opener against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that will still be breaking in a new head coach in Liam Coen.

In all three of these games, the Bengals have the decisive edge at the most important position on the field thanks to Burrow. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has been all over the place over the past one-and-a-half seasons. Hard to envision Lawrence playing anywhere near Burrow's level by Week 2 as he adjusts to a new offensive system.

The Bengals should be licking their chops whilst surveying that early slate of games. Let's rip off a 3-0 start before that electrifying Week 4 Monday Night Football tilt in Denver!