Bengals secure top 30 visit with local draft star who'd fill glaring need

Although the Cincinnati Bengals wisely invested in their defensive line and secondary during the first wave of free agency, they curiously left their linebacker corps intact.

Well, maybe it's not such a curious phenomenon. Cincinnati's presumptive, prevailing internal belief is that either Demetrius Knight Jr. or Barrett Carter — or both! — will make a Year 2 leap as players heretofore unseen in NFL history.

Think about it: How often do two historically awful rookies metamorphose into strong starters in their second season? Can't think of any off the top of my head.

In lieu of any further free-agent additions, the Bengals may need to bank on the draft for linebacker help. Said help may actually come from their own backyard, or at least there's some interest on the team's end in a local product at the position.

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday could be prime Round 2 draft target for Bengals after top 30 visit

Jake Golday was something of a hybrid linebacker-slot defender-edge rusher for the Cincinnati Bearcats last season. He amassed 105 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks. In an interview with Kay Adams, Golday confirmed he has a top 30 visit with the Bengals on tap — and seemed to take pride in the potential opportunity to play for the Queen City in the NFL.

"It would be a blessing to go play everywhere, but I kind of made a name for myself here in Cincinnati, so it would definitely be a cool opportunity to stay here in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the people in Cincinnati. […] I have a visit set up, so they're getting me in the building."

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday tells us that he has a Top 30 Visit planned with the Cincinnati Bengals @heykayadams | @GoldayJake | @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/aP9Q4SaONk — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 23, 2026

Golday's snap splits from 2025 are fascinating: 314 as a traditional box linebacker, 248 in the slot, and 117 outside the tackle on the edge, per PFF. He missed only 9% of his tackles, too.

Playing coverage in the NFL is a different animal than what Golday was tasked with in college. Nevertheless, the fact that the Bearcats counted on him to play in the slot that often speaks to his versatility and high competence in that particular area.

Knight and Carter were dreadful in coverage last season. They were also heavy contributors to the Bengals missing so many tackles in the open field. Couldn't fit the run too well as a tandem.

All that adds up to some serious eyesores on Sundays. As much as I dig Golday as a prospect, I'm not terribly keen on Cincinnati banking on him to play a huge role in his rookie campaign. Then again, if Golday can contribute snaps on the edge, that'd offset some of the concern re: the Bengals' viable depth at defensive end.

Any which way the Bengals can just put a slightly below-average defense on the field in 2026 would be a welcome development. Because we know, health permitting, Joe Burrow and the offense will light up the scoreboard. Just need a key stop once in a while. Is that too much to ask!?