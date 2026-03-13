New Bengals DT Jonathan Allen is proof of Joe Burrow's recruiting power

The Cincinnati Bengals were forever changed when they selected Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but newly acquired free agent Jonathan Allen was a big part of that year as well.

Allen was at the epicenter of Burrow's brutal knee injury that cut his rookie season short. However, that all will be water under the bridge now that Allen has arrived in Cincinnati. He represents the best hope of an interior pass rush the Bengals have had during the Burrow era.

And as it turns out, even though Burrow and Allen haven't kept in touch in the ensuing years since their fateful collision, the latter admired the superstar quarterback from afar. Based on Allen's opening presser, Burrow was perhaps the biggest reason he landed in the Queen City.

Jonathan Allen raves about Joe Burrow in first Bengals press conference

Much of a pass rusher's success is predicated on opponents being forced into obvious situations where they must throw the ball. Cincinnati's Burrow-led offense has the firepower to win a shootout any given Sunday, but the defense hasn't held up their end of the bargain of late.

If all goes according to plan, Allen will ensure that's no longer the case. At his introductory press conference on Friday, the two-time Pro Bowler explained why Burrow was such a strong recruiting agent despite their lack of direct contact. He also highlighted a deep history with Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery that helped get his two-year contract over the line:

"As a defensive lineman, having the ability to play with the guy like Joe Burrow and that offense, you know they're going to put points up. You know we're gonna be playing with the lead. So allowing us as a defense and defensive line to kind of get after the quarterback was definitely enticing. And just defensive staff that we have here. Coach [Jerry] Montgomery, I've known him for 15 years. He recruited me out of high school. So just between Burrow and the offense and the defensive staff here, i thought it was just honestly the best fit for me."

And Allen didn't stop there. He brought up Burrow again later on, and implied that having an elite offense to complement his skill set would make him happiest as he gears up for his 10th NFL season:

"For me, it was where I where I thought I was going to be the most happy. I never thought I'd say that. Always winning. But for me it was, I want to go somewhere that we have a chance to compete. Where I feel like I can showcase my talents and help the team at the same time. This is one of the few places where I felt like I could have my cake and eat it, too. I mean, again, when you have a guy like Burrow, you always have a chance. You're never out of it."

It's pretty fortunate that Allen has such a long-standing relationship with his new position coach, but Burrow's role in getting Allen to Cincy can't be underestimated or downplayed.

While it may seem obvious, the Bengals aren't exactly a hot landing spot in free agency. They structure contracts weird. They get into hard-ball negotiations with their best in-house players. Many accomplished veterans have been alienated enough to get out of dodge in free agency.

Joe Burrow is the great equalizer, or the great eraser if you will. All of Cincinnati's dysfunction and, shall we say, unconventional approaches to roster-building, care for players, and running a football operation are offset by the appeal of a truly elite QB in Joe Brrr as the face of the franchise.

A new-look Bengals defense now features at least three new starters in Allen, Cincinnati native Bryan Cook at safety, and Seahawks Super Bowl champ Boye Mafe in the trenches as well. Things are certainly looking up for the unit that's held the team back from the playoffs the last three years.

Now, Duke Tobin, can we please get a veteran linebacker? Thanks!