Bengals select Tacario Davis in another aggressive move to bolster defense

It's another offseason where the Cincinnati Bengals have made major defensive change, and the last time this type of thing happened, Cincy made the Super Bowl the following season, so history could tell us that something special is on the horizon.

Obviously, the biggest move of the offseason for the Bengals was trading pick 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft for Dexter Lawrence, one of the best interior defenders in the NFL. Lawrence joins Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe as new, notable faces along the defensive front.

The secondary saw a big signing as well in Bryan Cook, a safety who began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in the NFL Draft, the Bengals took yet another bold gamble, drafting Tacario Davis from Arizona.

Cincinnati Bengals continue to improve on defense with bold Tacario Davis pick

This is a huge move for the Bengals, as Davis' potential is off the charts, and his measurables are something to behold. A pure outside corner with man coverage ability, Davis, not yet 22 years old, is nearly 6-4 and just under 200lbs.

His arms are almost 34 inches long, and he has 4.4 speed and a vertical jump of nearly 40 inches. This prospect is long, rangy, fast, and explosive. He's got athletic traits you obviously can't teach, but one of the payoffs that come with this is more of a 'boom or bust' nature.

Davis is a disruptive player and someone who could compete for a CB2 job immediately for the Bengals, but this pick simply paints to a bigger picture, and fans are probably elated. The team has missed the playoffs for three years in a row now, and that's simply something that can't continue to happen in the prime Joe Burrow years.

This team has seen a ton of great offensive seasons go down the drain, and it's really just boiled down to the defense. With the major emphasis placed on this side of the ball, the front office has finally gotten serious, and it could not have come at a better time.

Sure, the Bengals still have to go out and win these games, but even with an average defense, that should be possible. Adding a high-ceiling player in Davis is a slam-dunk decision for the front office and could not come at a better time.

Cincy's defense is already projected to be a lot better from a year ago, and that was the main objective this offseason.