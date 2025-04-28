Bengals send unmistakable message to these 4 players with NFL Draft choices

After the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, many Cincinnati Bengals fans were feeling a little better about some very specific positions of need.

Cincinnati addressed the majority of their glaring weaknesses, and it probably felt good for fans to see them do so while other teams might have ignored some massive holes.

Now in the aftermath of the draft, though, it's time to look at what this all means. The drafting of a few specific rookies will now send a message to some key Bengals veterans.

The Bengals put a few veterans on notice while not fully clearing up another one's situation after the NFL Draft

Guards Cody Ford and Cordell Volson

It is no secret offensive line has been a sore subject for a while now, and it's about time Joe Burrow's well-being gets a little more attention. Last season, both Cordell Volson and Cody Ford were downright bad. Their play was unacceptable.

Between the two of them, they gave up 80 pressures, 18 quarterback hits and 11 sacks. They also combined for 11 penalties accepted against them.

So, to say the Bengals' drafting of Dylan Fairchild and Jalen Rivers sent a strong message to the current starting guards would be an understatement.

Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

It was pretty spot-on to see the Bengals draft Shemar Stewart after so many folks had that exact scenario mocked for weeks prior. But, the drafting of Stewart only backs up the Bengals giving Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier in March.

With the hope that Stewart comes in as their next elite pass rusher, and on a rookie contract, that theoretically allows the Bengals to be even more aggressive in finding a trade partner for Hendrickson.

Now, there's been word that the Bengals envision a Hendrickson-Stewart duo, but we have a lot of time left before that becomes a reality. Soon, Hendrickson could be dealt.

Running Back Zack Moss

The Bengals originally signed Zack Moss to a 2-year deal worth $8 million but only $3 million of that was guaranteed. They could still cut him and save money in doing so, and after Cincy drafted Tahj Brooks out of Texas Tech, that looks like an even more likely scenario.

Chase Brown is still their guy right now, but the Bengals also brought back Semaje Perine via free agency. It would be tough to imagine the Bengals bringing back an old friend like Perine if they didn't envision him sticking on the roster in 2025.

Investing capital in Brooks means the team also envisions him sticking around. Unless they keep four running backs, Moss could be on his last leg after just one season.