The Cincinnati Bengals have many talented players on their roster. Between Ja’Marr Chase taking home the Triple Crown title last year, and Joe Burrow’s record-breaking 2024 season, it seems that Bengals players are always in the news.

Fans have every reason to believe that 2025 will be a better year than 2024, and that these players will rise to the challenge and have great upcoming seasons, four in particular.

4 Bengals who are set to thrive in a huge way in 2025:

Joe Burrow

Of course, Cincinnati’s star quarterback gets an honorable mention, as Joe Burrow had an explosive 2024 season, his best season yet and also the league’s best. Burrow’s 2024 stats of 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns led the league and broke Bengals records, a massive year for Burrow.

The 2024 season was not what fans anticipated, and despite some injuries over the years, Burrow’s gameplay each and every year continues to amaze anyone and everyone who watches. With the long-term contracts of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki secured, there really is no limit to what Burrow can do in 2025.

Ja’Marr Chase

We knew that Ja’Marr Chase’s long-term contract was going to come sooner or later, but when Chase took home the Triple Crown title last year, and became the youngest to ever do it, fans knew the price would skyrocket.

However, a long-term contract of four years and $161 million will be well worth it, as fans know that the ball will always be secure in Chase’s hands. Over a 4-year long career, Chase has had 395 catches, and 46 touchdowns, all as a Bengal.

With a fresh contract and an incredible 2024 season in the books, Chase’s 2025 season is bound to be even better than 2024.

Chase Brown

In 2024, Chase Brown really came into his own, and became a running back that is essential to the team’s success. Brown finished out 2024 with 990 yards and seven touchdowns.

Entering his third year, Brown’s play has only improved, as he often gets more than ten yards per carry. Brown’s presence allows drives to continue, not to mention the 1,169 yards that he’s secured in his career overall. If and when Brown continues with these patterns, and with the help of (somewhat) new addition Samaje Perine, Cincinnati’s run game will only skyrocket.

Josh Newton

The 2024 season was Josh Newton’s rookie year, and while he didn’t play in every single game, Newton’s game showed promise and earned praise from Zac Taylor himself.

Newton finished out 2024 with 27 solo tackles and one interception, which shows potential. With the state of the defense sure to change under Al Golden, young talent will surely be at the forefront, so this will be Newton’s chance to step up.

Newton’s college career at Texas Christian University was impressive, so between that and a year in the league under his belt, Newton’s second year with the Bengals is destined to be even better.