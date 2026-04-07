Blockbuster Dexter Lawrence trade baked into new Bengals mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals badly need a nose tackle, but it'd be a too rich for them to spend the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on that position. Good news, though: New York Giants All-Pro Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade.

Given Cincinnati's history of bad-faith contract negotiations, with the most notable recent case being Trey Hendrickson, Lawrence's years-long pay dispute makes him a dubious fit from a financial standpoint. But it's not every day a defender of his caliber is available, and let's face it, the Bengals can't leave any stone unturned to get their defense turned around.

Our latest seven-round mock draft went a touch bold in advocating a move up in Round 1 for Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. I'm about to show you how a blockbuster trade with the G-Men could net Cincinnati both Styles and Lawrence after draft night.

Bengals' 4-round mock draft sacrifices three Day 2 picks in Dexter Lawrence trade & still comes up aces

Ingenious Bengals Dexter Lawrence trade package

Giants receive: 10th overall pick, 41st overall pick, DT T.J. Slaton, plus 2027 2nd- & 3rd-round picks

Bengals receive: 5th overall pick, DT Dexter Lawrence & 2027 4th-round pick

From New York's vantage point, Lawrence's trade request is raw nightmare fuel. Who on Earth can the G-Men get in a potential deal who come closes to emulating the big man's production?

Thus, it'd be appealing if a player at Lawrence's position came back in a trade package. T.J. Slaton is entering the last year of his contract, and he'd represent a far less costly bigger-picture option for the Giants, who have made it clear they don't want to pay a nose tackle at top-market value.

Styles is most likely to be off the board by the time the Bengals go on the clock if they don't move. They could chance another defensive prospect falling to them, or they could nab a phenomenal, proven vet in Lawrence and transform their linebacker corps by getting Styles at No. 5.

So what if it costs a few Day 2 picks this year and next to get this done? It'd be beyond worth the steep price.

Lawrence could agree to a characteristic Cincinnati front-loaded contract and re-test the market sometime down the road. Styles is an immediate starter who'd give the Bengals an impactful rookie-year first-round pick for once.

Round 3, Pick 72 — Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Whether or not Cincinnati manages to pull off dual contract extensions for boundary cornerbacks DJ Turner and Dax Hill, the secondary could use a CB3 upgrade. Why not stick with the Buckeyes and select Davison Igbinosun in Round 3?

Igbinosun made a massive leap forward in 2025 as far as cutting down on penalties in coverage. He gave up only a 47.8% completion rate and a 43.6 passer rating, per PFF. This pick would function as immediate injury insurance and a contingency plan for Hill if he plays his way out of the Bengals' price range.

Round 4, Pick 110 — Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame

Right guard Dalton Risner only signed a one-year contract, and Billy Schrauth has experience at both guard spots. The primary backup option for the Bengals at present is 2025 fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers. No way to sugarcoat it, he was awful as a rookie.

On 720 pass blocking snaps since 2023, Schrauth conceded only three sacks and 12 total QB hurries. That's the type of quality depth Cincinnati ought to invest in early on Day 3 to ensure Joe Burrow is optimally protected in the event of someone getting banged up in the trenches.