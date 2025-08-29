Bengals should be this stud safety's next team after surprise Patriots release

The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to fend off another slow start to the regular season in 2025, and given that they missed the playoffs by one game this past year, it's especially heartbreaking to think about what went down in Week 1 the last time around.

A home opener that many believed would get the Bengals off to a 1-0 start instead turned into a mass knockout blow to millions of survivor league pool players. The Fighting Jerod Mayos — er, the New England Patriots — waltzed into Paycor Stadium and upset Cincinnati 16-10.

One of the key Patriots defenders who shut down Joe Burrow and the Bengals and explosive offense has suddenly been shown the door in Foxborough. This is an opportunity to upgrade the safety room that Duke Tobin and Co. shouldn't pass up.

Bengals must kick the tires on free-agent safety Jabrill Peppers

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the rather shocking news of Jabrill Peppers' release on Friday.

Peppers turns 30 in October, but he only played six games in 2024 due to foot and hamstring injuries, and a domestic violence case that landed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Obviously, Peppers was a player to avoid until there was clarity on that legal issue, but he was fully acquitted of assault and battery in January. Video evidence exonerated him.

It couldn't have been easy for Peppers to have all that hanging over his head, as it jeopardized his NFL livelihood and his personal freedom. Now that he's free to sign anywhere upon his release from New England, the Bengals have to look like an attractive destination.

Although Cincinnati's starters at safety in Geno Stone and Jordan Battle are clear at this point, Peppers would be an upgrade over both of them if he's healthy and his recent form holds. Over the last two seasons, PFF has Peppers graded as the NFL's fourth-best safety at 90.1.

Whereas the ask may be too tall for newly signed right guard Dalton Risner to digest the playbook and start by Week 1, it'd be very realistic for Peppers to pick up defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme in enough time to be ready to roll for the opener on Sept. 7.

Golden loves versatility in his players, which helps him present exotic defensive looks to opponents. Some of the Bengals' linebackers, for instance, are expected to get some snaps as edge defenders. The other cornerbacks like Dax Hill and DJ Turner should see time playing both on the boundary and in the slot at nickelback.

What makes Peppers so appealing is that he can line up anywhere. Whether it's deep safety, in the box, at nickel, perimeter corner, or even on the edge, Peppers can do it all at a high level. Check out his snap splits since 2023, courtesy again of PFF:

FS - 562 snaps

Box safety - 413 snaps

Slot CB - 183 snaps

Boundary CB - 92 snaps

Defensive line - 77 snaps

Three-safety sets with Stone, Battle, and Peppers in the slot as a nickel or dime corner would open up so many opportunities for complex post-snap rotations and disguised/simulated pressures. It'd also elevate the entire defensive unit and put everyone in better position to make plays.

If any Super Bowl contender could use a human Swiss Army Knife as an X-factor for their defense, it's the Bengals. I know it's probably too much to wish for since we've gotten such good news lately with Trey Hendrickson back in action and Risner signing on. Nevertheless, never hurts to dream!

More Bengals News and Analysis