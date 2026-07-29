Bengals shouldn't ignore Cowboys pass rusher buried on Dallas' depth chart

The Cincinnati Bengals, along with all the other NFL teams, are barreling helmet-first into training camp this week.

Nevertheless, the offseason is not over as far as roster construction goes. The final 53-man rosters need building. Players need to earn their jobs and contracts. After all, that is what training camp and the preseason are, at least, partially about.

With that in mind, Kris Knox of Bleacher Report listed his seven NFL players who could use a change of scenery. One of whom could be of interest to Cincinnati's defense as they look to put the final touches on an already upgraded defense.

Bengals should monitor Williams' situation in Dallas

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is a player on Knox’s list that the Bengals should take stock of if Dallas is considering offering the former Ole Miss pass rusher a change of scenery.

The Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. While at Ole Miss, Williams was a prolific pass rusher. In his collegiate career, he recorded 76 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks. 10.5 of those sacks came in his final season.

Last year in Dallas, Williams only recorded one sack after returning from an ACL injury that cost him his 2024 season. However, in his first two NFL seasons, he registered 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 15 tackles for loss.

Williams’ collegiate career was far more productive than that of some other edge rushers who were drafted more recently and higher in their respective draft classes. As were his rookie and second seasons in the NFL.

Now, Williams could use another NFL home to continue his comeback to what began as a promising first two years in the league.

Cowboys' crowded edge room could freeze out Williams

Knox explains well why Williams might not be long for Dallas, citing depth chart challenges. Recent trades and high draft picks spent on the edge position in Dallas make Williams's roster spot tenuous at best. As Knox points out:

“Rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku is back, and the Cowboys traded to add Rashan Gary to their edge rotation. They then used first- and third-round picks on Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham, respectively.”

Some of us here in Bengaldom really wanted to see the Bengals select Ezeiraku in last year's draft. Those same people argued vigorously for the front office to take a long look at former Wolverine Jaishawn Barham in this year's showcase.

Unfortunately, neither one of those came to pass for the Bengals. However, it's easy to see why Williams, a former second-round pick, could find himself in an unenviable position of being very far behind those talents if they turn out to be what some of us expect them to be.

Nevertheless, it was not that long ago that Williams was one of those electric pass rushers whom some thought would come and immediately provide extra pass rush help for any team that needed it. And perhaps he still will, but as things currently stand, it is unlikely he will get many opportunities if he remains in Dallas.

Cincinnati still needs defensive line depth

Even though Williams is not as prolific as some of us believed he would be coming out of college, he still has shown himself to be a better pass rusher than the Bengals' latest two first-round edge rushers.

Knox also points out that moving to a new team with questionable edge depth could help Williams reach his pass rush potential. The Bengals, despite their plethora of offseason moves, still have questionable depth at the edge rushing spots.

The team brought in Boye Mafe as a priority free agent and used their first 2026 draft pick on Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.

Williams would fit in behind Howell, Mafe, and perhaps Murphy in more of a 3-4 outside linebacker role that the team may use more of, considering they spent a second-round pick on Howell, who is unlikely to play a traditional 4-3 defensive end role.

We should expect, or at least hope, Shemar Stewart gets more time as a 3-4 defensive end or a 4-3 pass-rushing defensive tackle rather than an edge rusher, where he has never been productive, going back to his collegiate days.

Williams can fit perfectly in Cincinnati's salary cap picture

Furthermore, acquiring Williams would not cost the Bengals that much financially or in draft picks.

Williams signed a one-year deal worth $3 million to stay in Dallas this offseason. Despite that, the low figure and being so far down on the depth chart do not help his standing on the roster.

In terms of draft compensation, the Cowboys could get a later-round pick for Williams, or they could even choose to move on from him while only suffering a $600,000 dead-cap penalty if traded.

Depending on how each side sees the players, the Bengals could offer their own former second-round pick defensive tackle, Chris Jenkins, straight up to see if the Cowboys bite.

Pass rush still a question mark for the Bengals

We hope that Howell can have a very successful rookie campaign. We also hope Mafe can have a Trey Hendrickson-esque breakout. Neither one of those is guaranteed.

Beyond that, we hope we know what the Bengals have in their edge rushers, or outside linebackers, who can rush the opposing QB. And just in case you don't know what the team has, the answer is not much.

Adding extra depth with a player who has produced more than the options on the roster for a minimum price would not be the worst of ideas.