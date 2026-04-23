Why linebacker could be Bengals' most valuable pick at 41 in NFL Draft

For the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL draft begins in the second round with the 41st overall pick after their blockbuster trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Despite vibes being high in Bengaldom, there is still significant work to do for a team that has missed the playoffs the previous three seasons.

Now, with the Bengals being a bit more strapped for cash than they are accustomed to, ranking 30th in available cap space, they could seek a combination of financial value for improving the team.

The great news is that after addressing the safety and defensive line this offseason, the most important position that needs addressing lines up perfectly with the position's highest defensive value, surprisingly.

Surprising value shift lines up perfectly with Bengals’ biggest need

At least for next offseason, the most valuable position for the Bengals will be linebacker. That is surprising, given that we perceive edge rushers as the most valuable position on defense.

But according to Over the Cap’s projections for 2027, linebacker will be the most valuable defensive position and the fourth-most valuable overall, behind quarterback, offensive line, and wide receiver.

There is definitely some versatile shenanigans afoot when determining who is a linebacker rather than a defensive end.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three outstanding pass rushers officially listed as linebackers in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. There are more classic defense ends who are pass rushers who do not fall into that style of play, though, such as the Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.

Nevertheless, no matter how you consider them or their play, the linebacker position will be the most valuable defensive position in 2027, according to prognostications.

Can you imagine Demetrius Knight or Barrett Carter getting franchise tagged for north of $30 million?

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, that brings us to the question of whom the Bengals will take with the 41st and the 72nd overall picks in this weekend's draft.

Real value of Bengals’ 41st and 72nd picks

Thanks to Spotrac, we know that the 41st overall pick will sign a four-year contract worth $11.6 million, with an average annual value of $2.9 million.

The 72nd overall pick and the third-round pick come with a four-year contract worth $7.1 million, with an annual average value of $1.7 million.

Obviously, if the Bengals were able to find a capable starter on day 3, the value of that would dramatically increase even further. But for now, we will concentrate on Day 2 of the draft.

Financial reality could break Bengals’ potential draft-day ties

Linebacker is the greatest weakness on this Bengals defense that they have yet to address in free agency. We can't blame them for seeking help at that position while also looking to do it as financially prudent as possible.

If the Bengals face an agonizing decision between two players of equal grading, the decision could come down to which player makes the most financial and football sense.

For example, we have argued several times that the Bengals should target Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes in the second round. If the choice is between Stukes and Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday, based on dollar value, the scale may tip in Golday’s direction.

And given that Golday has shown the ability to line up as an outside linebacker in the mold of NFL players who suddenly make the position the most valuable on the defensive side of the ball, he could be hard to pass up on.

With all the problems the Bengals had on defense last season, it is difficult to envision them taking an offensive player at 41. Then again, if they feel that they've done enough to improve the roster and can find linebacker help later in the draft, they could conceivably go with even more value in taking an offensive lineman or wide receiver in the second round.

Next off-season, if the Bengals must franchise tag either Dax Hill or DJ Turner, it will come at a substantially lower price than if they had to franchise a defensive end, linebacker, wide receiver, or offensive lineman.

Hybrid defenders could complicate any value strategy

If the Bengals don't go with a linebacker in the second round, they would be wise to take a long look at Michigan's Jaishawn Barham with the 72nd overall pick.

Taking the former Wolverine defender would help Cincinnati's defense at both linebacker and edge rusher. That could lead to a potential conflict — and let's face it, that's the last thing we need with an incoming rookie after the infamous Shemar Stewart debacle of 2025.

The Bengals might want to value Barham as a defensive lineman, but he and his agent would want linebacker to be his official position for financial reasons. And if Cincinnati can find a starting linebacker in the third round or even on Day 3, that would increase the value significantly over the 2027 projections.

...Or maybe even vice versa by the time Barham would be up for a new contract. But as of today, his value would be higher if teams list him as a linebacker instead of a defensive lineman.

No matter what transpires over the three days of the draft, hopefully, the Bengals will come away with the best player available to help them get back into the playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl. Now, if the Bengals’ needs, best player available, and the most financial value come together as a perfect circle in that particular Venn diagram, then how wonderful would that be?

And that perfect convergence could very well come from the linebacker position as early as the 41st pick on Friday night.