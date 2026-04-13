Bengals star did not mince words on Joe Burrow's future in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have too often leaned on superstar quarterback Joe Burrow to mask their medley of organizational shortcomings and roster deficiencies in recent years. That's resulted in two major injuries for Burrow and three consecutive playoffs sitting at home.

Burrow's patience must be wearing thin at this point. A return to the postseason in 2026 would go a long way to erase swirling speculation about Joe Shiesty's future in Cincinnati.

At least from what one Bengals starter knows of Burrow behind the scenes, there's no indication the face of the franchise is wavering on his commitment to the Queen City just yet.

Orlando Brown Jr. confirms Joe Burrow 'loves being a Bengal' amid lingering trade speculation

In speaking with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show, Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. quashed any notion that Joe Burrow will angle for a trade away from Cincinnati. Or at least that's the case for now, pending the on-field results of this coming season:

"Winning cures all...these last three years, we haven't been in the playoffs, and so of course that kind of buzz, I think, is going to come. I think that's part of the business, that's part of PR, that's part of drawing money and attention. [...] Joe gives his all to this city, man, and he loves being a Bengal. He loves what he's doing for a living, and like I said, it just it all comes down to winning. When we get into the playoffs, we start putting ourselves in position to play in February, I think a lot of that kind of stuff will die down naturally. [...] These storylines are always great, but a lot of times, they’re full of s***."

"[Joe Burrow] loves being a Bengal."



Teammate Orlando Brown Jr. on his quarterback staying in Cincy@ZEUS__57 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uu57o2SDZC — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 13, 2026

Hilarious mic-drop dismount there from our beloved OBJ.

Burrow holds himself to as high of a standard as anyone. He refuses to acknowledge any excuse for why the Bengals haven't gotten it done the last few years whenever he holds court with the media. That's just how he's wired and the type of leader he is.

But it was clear that the turf toe injury Burrow suffered in Week 2 last season took a toll on him. In a viral press conference, Burrow wondered aloud whether he was having fun playing football anymore. Although he walked that narrative back and played well upon his return, it's worth bearing in mind if Cincinnati's 2026 campaign goes sideways yet again.

Brown is a proven commodity as Burrow's blindside protector. He went above and beyond to secure his own, team-friendly contract extension so that the Bengals didn't have a murky future at that critical position

It saddens me and many Bengals fans I'm sure that Brown had to go to the front office on his own volition to get that deal done. Once again, Cincinnati's brass has been too passive this offseason for my taste, especially with all the discourse around a blockbuster Burrow trade sometime down the line.

All us Who Dey Heads can cling to is this year. We know we have Joe Burrow all-in on returning the Bengals to Super Bowl contention. Whether the organization shares that mentality is another matter, but at least Burrow is, as usual, upholding his end of the bargain, and not signaling to teammates that he might be fantasizing about greener NFL pastures.