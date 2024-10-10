Bengals stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase win weekly NFL honors
The Cincinnati Bengals two biggest stars -- quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase -- both won some weekly NFL honors.
FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 5 are both Bengals
The star quarterback and receiver were named the NFL's Air & Ground Players of the Week for Week 5. The fact that both players won the honor despite the Bengals losing to the Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime shows just how well both guys played, even in defeat.
Completed 30 of 39 attempts (76.0 percent) for 392 yards and five touchdowns for a 137.0 passer rating against Baltimore. It was the first five touchdown game of Burrow's career, and outside of a late interception it was a nearly perfect performance. Burrow beat out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins for the weekly air award.
Chase was the biggest beneficiary of Burrow's stellar production against Baltimore. The star receiver caught 10 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns on his way to the weekly honor. Chase edged out Falcons receiver Drake London and Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby in the process.
In the past, the NFL's Air and Ground Awards were limited to quarterbacks and running backs. However, this year the eligibility was expanded to also include wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first change to the fan-voted award in its 20-plus year existence.
The award continues to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For the fourth straight season, FedEx is making a $2,000 donations in the name of the winning players to HBCUs for every week of the regular season. Over the past three seasons, FedEx more than $300,000 has been donated to directly support needs-based scholarships for HBCU students.
Burrow and Chase both would have probably preferred a win in Week 5 as opposed to winning an individual honor, but it's still nice that they were acknowledged by the fans for their extremely productive play.