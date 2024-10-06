Joe Burrow sets career milestone in nearly flawless performance against rival Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow did something against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 that he never did before in his entire NFL career: Throw for five touchdowns in a single game.
Joe Burrow throws for 5 TDs for the first time in his career
Entering the game, Burrow's career-high for touchdowns tosses in a single game was four -- a feat he accomplished on four separate occasions, including against the Ravens in December of 2021. However, he never had a fistful. That's no longer the case though.
In an important game against a major rival, Burrow delivered the most productive performance of his career by throwing five touchdowns to three different receivers. Ja'marr Chase was on the receiving end of two of Burrow's TD tosses, as was Tee Higgins. Running back Chase Brown also caught one out of the backfield for the Bengals.
Two of Burrow's touchdown passes came in the second quarter of the contest. Another one came in the third quarter, and then he added two more in the fourth.
It was easily the best performance of the season for Burrow, and one of the most memorable of his entire five-year career. The fact that it came against the rival Ravens made it even sweeter, for fans in Cincinnati at least. After all, it's not everyday that a quarterback throws five touchdowns against a division opponent.
Heading into the game, Burrow said that he would need to be "damn near perfect" against Baltimore, and outside of a late interception, he nearly was. He completed 30 of his 39 passes in regulation for 392 yards and those five touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Burrow's milestone-setting performance wasn't enough to lift the Bengals to a much-needed win. Baltimore's offense was able to keep pace with Burrow and the Bengals, and they ultimately pulled out a 41-38 victory in overtime after a missed field goal by Evan McPherson left the door open.
The fact that the Bengals weren't able to pull out a win in the game will largely sour what should have been a memorable afternoon for Burrow.