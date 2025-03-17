Bengals' Super Bowl odds improve after Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions

When it comes to their bid to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history next season, the Cincinnati Bengals took a step in the right direction by locking in extensions for star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, at least according to oddsmakers.

Cincinnati's Super Bowl odds improved -- albeit minimally -- following the news of the extensions for Chase and Higgins. Before the extensions, Cincinnati's odds sat at +2000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Following the extensions, those odds bumped up to +1900, per Sports Illustrated.

Extensions for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins give Bengals a bump in the Super Bowl odds department

It's obviously not a major jump, but it's still something. With Chase and Higgins back in the fold, Cincinnati will continue to have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the entire NFL, and that should give them a chance to contend.

But, the odds didn't take more of a jump because the Bengals still have a plethora of questions to answer over the offseason. Sure, they're set at wide receiver, but there are still several other areas in need of improvement.

The defense was the main reason that the team failed to qualify for postseason play in 2024, and so far, the team has done little to address, or improve, that side of the ball, personnel-wise. And now, with so much money tied up on the offensive side of the ball, it will likely be difficult for the Bengals to make meaningful additions to bolster the defense.

Sure, they have six picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but they need players who can come in and contribute immediately on defense, and there's no guarantees in the draft.

Plus, Trey Hendrickson's future with the franchise remains uncertain. The Bengals granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but they're still working to come to an agreement with him behind the scenes.

If they're ultimately able to also agree to an extension with Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season, perhaps their Super Bowl odds will improve again.