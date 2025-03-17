Bengals working to complete trifecta with Trey Hendrickson extension

The Cincinnati Bengals were finally able to agree on long-term contract extensions for star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and they're trying to do the same with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson to complete the trifecta.

Despite the fact that he was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, the Bengals are still hoping to keep Hendrickson in Cincinnati and talks between the two sides are ongoing, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.

Bengals working to keep Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati despite trade request

When it comes to a potential trade involving the star defensive end, the Bengals have maintained an extremely high asking price, which indicates that they clearly value Hendrickson highly and aren't willing to part with him for pennies on the dollar.

As a result of their elevated asking price, some potentially interested suitors have dropped out of the sweepstakes. Perhaps that was Cincinnati's plan all along. After all, they have to know that the defense would take a major step backwards without Hendrickson out there to put pressure on opposing QBs.

Hendrickson, who still has one year remaining on his current contract, has also made it clear that his preference would be to continue his career in Cincinnati.

"However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be," Hendrickson recently said of Cincinnati. "... To be a starter in the National Football League and represent a family run organization like this and represent my family, which is on the back of the jersey, has been tremendously special for me."

For what it's worth, some of Hendrickson's teammates are hoping that he finds a way to remain in Cincinnati moving forward.

"I'm praying they keep that special guy, because he's a great guy, he's a great mentor, he's a great friend, he's a phenomenal player," defensive end Joseph Ossaid said of Hendrickson. "And I know he's wanting to do what's best for him and his family, and the Bengals are trying to help them and also do what's best for them But, hopefully, it works out. You know, God moves in mysterious ways, and hopefully it works out."

Hendrickson certainly doesn't sound like a guy who's dying to get out of Cincinnati. Instead, he just sounds like a guy seeking some long-term security for himself and his family after leading the league in sacks in 2024. If the Bengals are able to provide that long-term security, then there will be no reason for a trade. Let's see if the two sides are ultimately able to come together in agreement.