Bengals to meet a second time with gettable Ohio State draft target after pro day

The Cincinnati Bengals' approach to the 2026 NFL Draft could be very simple and straightforward. They need help on defense. The local college powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes have at least three first-round locks from that side of the ball, and a highly probable fourth.

Whomever the Bengals view as the best OSU defender on the board when they go on the clock with the 10th overall pick in April, they could just draft him. It'd probably work out just fine.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the 2025 team won just enough games (six) to be out of the surefire blue-chip range. Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles and hybrid EDGE Arvell Reese are likely to be off the board by Pick 10. The same can be said for do-it-all safety Caleb Downs.

To quote Yoda from The Empire Strikes Back, "There is another." And the Bengals seem to fancy him.

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald roars up Bengals big board with pro day & multiple pre-draft meetings

The Buckeyes had their pro day on Wednesday. While NFL talent evaluators and fans hoping to see more athletic testing numbers would go home disappointed, there was still plenty of entertainment to be had.

In an interview with SI.com's Justin Melo prior to the pro day, McDonald revealed that he had a formal meeting with the Bengals, and a top 30 visit is on deck. He also provided a glimpse into the mentality he's carrying into the professional ranks:

"They’re getting the most physical defensive tackle in the NFL Draft. I’m going to elevate the room. I want to help the team win a Super Bowl. I believe my teammates are going to love me. I’m going to earn their respect. I come from a good family. I’m a good person first and foremost. I love the game of football. I’m ready to work. I don’t want anything handed to me. I want to earn it. That’s why I went to Ohio State. I wanted to earn my spot on that field. I want to make an instant impact in the NFL. To have that opportunity is a blessing and I don’t take it lightly."

McDonald's Ohio State pro day workout backed those words up. He let out some primal noises that speak to his mentioned love for the sport. Note that he's the third man to go through defensive line drills in the second clip. May want to dial the sound down a bit!

THE Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year going to work 🌰@KMac_DT | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5WSVNFpkgK — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 25, 2026

Some Ohio State d-line work from Caden Curry, Arvell Reese, Kayden McDonald, and Tywone Malone. pic.twitter.com/lyViRzyYLm — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) March 25, 2026

That's a whole lot of man moving very well for 6'2", 326 pounds, with a voice he ain't afraid to use either.

For a pure run stopper like McDonald, the 10th overall pick might feel a little rich. The Bengals did sign T.J. Slaton to be their nose tackle last offseason, and even though he didn't make much of an impression in 2025, Slaton is still being paid handsomely to fill that role.

But we know the Bengals love contingency-plan players in Round 1. McDonald fits that description, since Slaton is entering the last season of his two-year contract.

What's intriguing about McDonald as a target is that Cincinnati could trade down and acquire an additional pick in this year's draft, plus perhaps a 2027 selection. That'd free up more avenues for veteran player trades, or moving up for someone they like after the first round.

The hype around McDonald is real. He's overshadowed by Ohio State's other superstars and in part due to the position/role he plays. Don't sleep on him. McDonald's 91.2 PFF run defense grade highlights just how flat-out dominant he is. Some team is going to be lucky to land him somewhere in the middle to late first-round range.