Bengals touchdown machine finally earns deserved first Pro Bowl selection

Yeah why bury the lede on this one? The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal offseason ahead. While it's nice to hear that Joe Burrow won't be traded (for now), tense anticipation is in the air as the Bengals front office looks to retool the roster for a hopeful playoff return in 2026.

I say tense anticipation because, let's face it, most of us are expecting to be let down. What's that Spider-Man: No Way Home line? "Expect disappointment, and you'll never be disappointed." Something like that.

Anyway, I love me some Tee Higgins. And Tee Higgins is going to the Pro Bowl. So how about we celebrate that whilst we can?

Tee Higgins joins fellow Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase for Pro Bowl Games...but can I say something?

As side-splitting as it is to think about the fact that Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase will be joining an AFC Pro Bowl roster graced by the likes of Shedeur Sanders, this is still cool.

The Bengals announced Higgins' Pro Bowl Games bid on Wednesday. He'll replace rival Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers. Cool fun faxx below about another dynamic Bengals duo and how many touchdowns Tee Higgins scores (11 in 2025):

The last time the Bengals had two WRs make the Pro Bowl together was in 2007 with Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.



Now they've done it again with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. https://t.co/Kwi7qe3yVb pic.twitter.com/IwRP42BZL4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 28, 2026

Can't imagine the cartwheels the PR guru who writes these press releases was doing upon learning this news.

"Wow! Something positive that I don't have to pretend to frame in a favorable light while muttering under my breath how dinosaur-esque this entire football operation is!"

Easy gig. I'm kidding, Bengals PR writer. I'm sure you're good at your job. Not as good as I am at mine, because I can write spunkily, succinctly, entertainingly, and provide concrete solutions year after year to make Cincinnati a perennial Super Bowl contender. The team just refuses to listen me.

Thusly, Bengals PR writer, if you're in your seat — and, well, you are, right? — and you're not trying to rock the boat in the personnel department, be kind, move out the way, and let me at 'em in the Queen City. Our beloved organization's scant scouting resources require you to go above and beyond the call of duty. Anything less than such is a downright dereliction of your post.

I'd be writing Jerry Maguire mission statements to Duke Tobin. Once he'd inevitably fire me out of fear, realizing that I'm better than he is at his job — which he's done since the Bill Clinton administration, to the tune of zero Super Bowl victories — I'd have my, "WHO'S COMING WITH ME!?" speech down pat.

DOROTHY, er, TYLER BOYD —————— THANK YOU.

Speaking of lackluster resources, I'm still appalled at how the Bengals handled an obviously-concussed Higgins in that Bills game this season. The only explanation is incompetent workplace malpractice and gross negligence, blended with an underbaked concussion protocols.

Alack. I began this article trying to celebrate something positive about the Bengals, only to remember that the Pro Bowl is a joke. As was the team's handling of Higgins' second concussion of the year. As is the Duke Tobin-spearheaded front office.

We'll get 'em next time, folks.

