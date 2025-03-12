Bengals' trade deadline addition finds new home after underwhelming stint in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals had relatively high hopes when they traded for Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert prior to the trade deadline last season.

Zack Moss was out with an injury, and the team needed a depth back for what they hoped would be a long playoff run. So, at the time, it made sense to flip a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for Herbert.

Unfortunately, the Bengals ultimately fell short of qualifying for postseason play for a second consecutive season, and Herbert ended up being largely a non-factor for Cincinnati. Herbert recorded just 28 carries for 110 yards in a Bengals uniform. He also didn't score a single touchdown.

Khalil Herbert agrees to one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts

Herbert was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and now his tenure with the Bengals has officially come to an end, as he found a new NFL home. Herbert agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Heading into the offseason, it felt unlikely that the Bengals would try to bring Herbert back given his limited usage and production last season. When the team added veteran back Samaje Perine on a two-year deal at the onset of free agency, it became clear that the team would be moving on from Herbert.

When it comes to Cincinnati's backfield in 2025, the Bengals will likely use a one-two punch that consists of Chase Brown and Perine, with Brown doing most of the heavy lifting. Zack Moss is also still on the roster, but the team could potentially decide to part ways with him over the offseason.

The Bengals were trying to improve by adding Herbert prior to the deadline, so it's tough to fault them for being proactive. But knowing how everything turned out, they probably wish they could have that draft pick back.