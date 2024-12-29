Bengals' updated path to NFL playoffs after thrilling Week 17 win over Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals did what they needed to do in Week 17 in order to keep their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 30-24 victory over the Denver Broncos in overtime. The win was the fourth consecutive for the Bengals, who now sit at 8-8 on the season with one contest remaining on the regular season schedule.

So, what needs to happen in order for them to avoid missing out on postseason play for a second consecutive season? We're glad you asked. Let's take a look.

Bengals need to beat Steelers in Week 18

The first, and most important, thing that needs to happen is that the Bengals need to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18. If the Bengals lose that one, they will immediately be eliminated from playoff contention, regardless of any other outcomes. The meeting between the Bengals and Steelers will be the second of the season, as Pittsburgh pulled out a 44-38 win over Cincinnati back in Week 13.

Broncos need to lose to Chiefs in Week 18

Despite beating the Broncos in Week 17, the Bengals are still at the mercy of Denver. In order to potentially make the playoffs, the Bengals need the Broncos to lose their final game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the Chiefs already have the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC locked up, and thus they have little to play for against Denver. As a result, there's a good chance that Kansas City will rest a plethora of key contributors in order to keep them as healthy as possible for postseason play. If the Broncos beat the Chiefs, the Bengals will be immediately eliminated from postseason contention.

Colts, Dolphins both lose at least once

In addition to needing the Broncos to lose to Kansas City, the Bengals also need both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins to lose at least one of their final two games. The Colts' final two games are against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Dolphins close the season against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

For what it's worth, both the Colts and Dolphins could be without their starting quarterbacks in Week 17, which could make pulling out a win a tougher task for both teams.

The Bengals will certainly need some help in order to get into the playoffs, but their path is far from impossible. Much crazier things have happened in the NFL.