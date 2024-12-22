Bengals' updated path to NFL playoffs after Week 16 win over Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals did what they needed to do against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 in order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Now at 7-8 on the season, the Bengals have two games remaining on their regular season schedule.

So, what needs to happen in order for them to avoid missing out on postseason play for a second consecutive season? We're glad you asked. Let's take a look.

Bengals need to win their final two games of the season

The first, and most important, thing that needs to happen is that the Bengals need to win both of their final two games of the season. Those games come against the Denver Broncos (at home) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (on the road). If the Bengals drop either of those games, they will be eliminated from contention. The Bengals have now won three consecutive games, and they need to keep those winning ways going in order to have a chance.

Broncos need to lose their final two games of the season

Unfortunately, the Bengal don't control their own destiny, and as a result they're at the mercy of outside outcomes. That's one of the downsides of digging a hole for yourself in the standings early on in the season, like the Bengals did.

In addition to winning out, the Bengals also need the Broncos to lose both of their remaining contests, which makes the Week 17 matchup between the two teams especially intriguing. That game now has huge playoff implications on the line.

This game will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and coach Zac Taylor hopes that Cincinnati's 12th man shows out.

"Now, more than ever, ... we're counting on that crowd to make it tough on a rookie quarterback." Zac Taylor on important home finale against Bo Nix and Broncos Saturday. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 22, 2024

This could be the closest that Bengals fans get to experiencing playoff football this season, and Taylor wants to see them take advantage of it. Denver is set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

Colts, Dolphins both lose at least once

In addition to needing the Broncos to lose both of their final games, the Bengals also need both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins to lose at least one of their final games. The Colts' final two games are against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Dolphins close the season against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

The odds remain stacked against the Bengals when it comes to making the playoffs this season, but hey, crazier things have happened.