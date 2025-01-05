Bengals' updated path to NFL playoffs after Week 18 win over Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals did what they needed to do in Week 18 in order to keep their playoff hopes alive with a solid 19-17 victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The win was the fifth consecutive for the Bengals, who finish the season with a record of 9-8. It's the fourth consecutive season that the Bengals have finished with a winning record under head coach Zac Taylor.

But, while the Bengals did their part to qualify for postseason play, they don't control their own destiny. So, they still need some outside help on the final day of the regular season in order to avoid missing out on postseason play for a second consecutive season. Here's what needs to happen now in order for CIncinnati to clinch a playoff spot.

Broncos need to lose to Chiefs

Despite beating the Broncos in dramatic fashion in Week 17, the Bengals are still at the mercy of Denver. In order to make the playoffs, the Bengals need the Broncos to lose their final game of the regular season to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the Chiefs already have the top overall seed in the AFC locked up, and thus they have little to play for against Denver. As a result, they plan to rest a plethora of key contributors against Cincinnati in order to keep them as healthy as possible for postseason play, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Carson Wentz will start in place of Mahomes, and the veteran quarterback doesn't plan to let Denver coast to victory.

"I want to play well, have success out there and ultimately, more than anything, get a win," Wentz said. "That’s the goal. Obviously, we know the circumstances and we know kind of where we’re at and the reason I’m playing and not Pat. But, I still go out there and expect to win. I’m going to prepare to go out there, win and have a good performance with this offense. We’re preparing for that.”

Bengals fans have to hope that Wentz can indeed deliver a victory, even if rooting for the Chiefs feels weird, or even downright wrong.

Dolphins must lose to, or tie, Jets

In addition to needing the Broncos to lose to Kansas City, the Bengals also need the Miami Dolphins to lose to -- or tie with -- the New York Jets. With a loss, or tie, Miami will be completely eliminated for playoff contention. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is unlikely to play in the contest, which is bad news for Miami, but potentially good news for Cincinnati.

At this point, there's nothing that Bengals players, or fans, can do except sit back and hope for some serious help on Sunday.