Bengals voice tells Falcons exactly who to fear in Madrid matchup

The NFL officially announced the international slate for the 2026 season. And the Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel. In Week 9, the Bengals are poised to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. This is the first international game in seven years for this team.

Even though we are months away from this contest, Stripe Hyde's site expert Matt Fitzgerald laid out where the Bengals have an advantage, and it comes in the secondary. And it's something that should have the Falcons worried.

"As long as the Bengals aren't foolish enough to kick Dax Hill back to the nickel, Atlanta really needs to be concerned about Cincinnati's starting boundary cornerback tandem in Hill and DJ Turner. Other than Drake London, who do the Falcons have to scare the Bengals on the perimeter? While Turner attracted a lot of deserved attention during his breakout 2025 campaign, Hill played at an elite level once he moved from the slot to the outside in Week 11. He surrendered only a 50% completion rate, missed only two tackles, and was PFF's 10th-best cornerback in that span."

Bengals will have the edge in the secondary against the Falcons in Madrid

As Fitzgerald pointed out, Drake London is the only receiver on Atlanta's roster that should worry you. Zachariah Branch, Jahan Dotson, and Olamide Zaccheaus are the other starting receivers for this team, but none of those names has you worried.



Once Cincinnati bumped Hill to the outside in 2025, he broke up six passes and gave up zero touchdowns in that span. In addition, he allowed just 22.6 yards per game, showcasing that he certainly found his groove on the outside. Fitzgerald also added that Atlanta's best path to success will come in the middle of the field.

"Their best bet for any hopes of success is to attack the middle of the field, but Cincinnati's game plan will be anticipating that tactic. It'll take a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson and keep-away from Joe Burrow for the Birds to have any chance at an upset in Madrid."

When you look at the interior of Cincinnati's defense at linebacker, you can see why that would be the pathway to get the most production. Oren Burks, Barrett Carter, and Demetrius Knight Jr. all struggled in coverage last season, finishing with a 45 or lower coverage grade on PFF.



Meanwhile, the Falcons have Kyle Pitts, who can thrive on the inside, and if Atlanta wants a real shot at winning, that would be their approach. If they decide to attack Hill on the outside, they will be disappointed. Hill is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL, and he'll look to carry that over into 2026 and in this Madrid matchup.

It'll be fun for fans to see their team play overseas and based on the matchup, the Bengals have an edge over the Falcons that should work to their advantage.