Joe Burrow's Madrid game comments prove how lucky Bengals are to have him

Joe Burrow has ambitions to be an international superstar, and aspires to win not just one Super Bowl, but multiple. The Cincinnati Bengals refused to hold themselves to such a high standard until Burrow's arrival. His competitive will has uplifted the entire organization.

In the three seasons Burrow has actually played in from start to finish, he's led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance, another AFC Championship Game, and played like an MVP in 2024 only to miss the playoffs. Armed with arguably (inarguably?) the best roster of his career, Joe Shiesty is poised to take Cincinnati to the NFL promised land.

Right in the middle of that mission during the 2025 campaign is an exotic trip to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Burrow spoke out about that unique opportunity, and his words showcase the mighty ambition he has that the Bengals appear finally willing to match.

Joe Burrow sounds off on epic vision for Bengals' future that wouldn't be possible without him

Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson posted a story on the big news of the Bengals' excursion to Spain. Most noteworthy were Burrow's remarks on how he sees this journey across the Atlantic as a huge opportunity for the franchise and the NFL at large:

"The game has a lot of room to grow. Just like basketball did in the '80s and '90s...The Bulls kind of spearheaded that. Made it global, and hopefully the Bengals can do the same thing over the next couple of years for the NFL."

It's no mistake that Burrow, a known hooper, is comparing his team to the Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls. They won six championships, and obviously became a global sensation.

That Burrow is even invoking such a dynasty speaks to his supreme confidence, and not only belief in himself, but belief in what the Bengals have done this offseason to actually build a competitive roster.

Trading for Dexter Lawrence was the type of all-in bid for contention and relevance that Cincinnati never makes. Joe Brrr clearly took notice and approved of that splashy transaction. The Bengals spent big in free agency to upgrade the defensive trenches prior to Lawrence's arrival with Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen. That's not even to mention a major boost to the safety room in Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champ Bryan Cook.

Also included in Hobson's piece are some comments from Burrow about all the roster reinforcements:

"Certainly, the faces look a little different, the bodies look a little different around here. The vibes are high...There's energy emanating throughout. You can feel it. We still have to go out execute, perform, keep getting better throughout the offseason. But with the guys we have in here, we have everything we need."

Burrow has never sounded so optimistic. He believes in this team. So does the NFL. Otherwise, why would they send the Bengals across the pond to face a rebuilding Atlanta Falcons squad?

This matchup is tailor-made as a competitive-but-favorable showcase for Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Lawrence, and all of Cincinnati's biggest stars. It's a golden chance for broader exposure, and a grand stage for Joey Franchise to show Spain and all of Europe how poetic in motion elite quarterback play can be.

Without Burrow, the Bengals would be laughably irrelevant. If he wasn't such a high-exposure, internationally-appealing celebrity, would they have even warranted consideration for an international game? I'd bet not.

How lucky is Who Dey Nation to have Joe Burrow? What a gem. Everything you look for in a franchise quarterback and more.

Is it September yet? We need some games! And some wins before Madrid!