Bengals' weakest link on offense exposed again in awful training camp lowlight

Kids these days use the term "yeeted" to describe someone or something being thrown aside with force. In the Cincinnati Bengals' case, that word very much applied to what Kris Jenkins Jr. did to embattled right guard Lucas Patrick during Friday's practice.

It was bad enough that prospective swing tackle Cody Ford got routed on the edge by rookie Shemar Stewart for an easy would-be sack of Joe Burrow, Alas, the worst part of the action came in the form of Patrick's decleated being.

As if it wasn't painfully obvious already that an upgrade at right guard is beyond necessary, Friday was another reminder not just of that, but there were other bad signs for the o-line unit as a whole.

Latest practice further proves Bengals o-line is thin — and has a big right guard problem

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reported that 2024 first-round pick Amarius Mims was held out of team drills with his "hand/wrist wrapped again." Mims has had injury issues dating back to college. Nothing super serious, but enough to be a lingering concern.

That pressed Ford into duty at right tackle, leading to the sequence where Stewart blew by his cement-shoe pass set as Patrick came flying past his face. James Rapien of BengalsTalk.com captured the video, and it's too funny not to share here:

Shemar Stewart beats Cody Ford for the sack. Joe Burrow has made some nice throws today, but the defensive front is getting after him a bit during this period.



This wasn’t a great rep for Lucas Patrick (62) 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/clWrUKSS9G — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 15, 2025

One of those things that has to be seen to be believed. Woof, yo.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. returned to practice on Friday. Unclear exactly what's going on with him. The hope is the Bengals are just pacing his reps throughout camp, because lordy! What I mean is, if Ford or Devin Cochran — who spent Friday's practice on the rehab field, per BengalsTalk.com's Jay Morrison — are thrust into protecting Burrow's blind side, it's bad-bad news in Cincinnati.

Veteran center Ted Karras is dependable for sure. Rookie third-rounder Dylan Fairchild appears to have locked up (and upgraded!) the left guard spot. Brown hasn't quite played to his high standard as a Bengal, but I still like him plenty.

The clear weakest link on this offense is right guard. Not the end of the world, since Burrow can flourish even without good pass protection. I just question how balanced the offense can be and whether Chase Brown can reach his Pro Bowl-level ceiling as a running back with such thin depth and a flat-out liability at right guard.

Joey B better get ready to run those scramble drills. Should Mims be banged up and held out of action at all during the season, or should Brown miss any time, there's a disaster waiting to happen.

