Bengals WR Charlie Jones running out of chances to claim larger role

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Charlie Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the selection appeared to be a perfect fit for what the team typically does in spending draft capital on succession plans.

In that case, the front office was preparing to move on from Tyler Boyd, who was entering a contract year. However, things have not turned out the way many of us predicted and hoped for the former Purdue star.

Now, this offseason, the overlooked wideout is facing a critical one. With Jones providing depth at wideout and being the Bengals' top returner, he is facing roster battles on two fronts. Furthermore, he must be cognizant of not being on the field to make an impact and earn a larger second contract.

College production made Charlie Jones a Day 3 steal

In his final collegiate season, Jones recorded 110 catches, 1361 yards, and 12 touchdowns while averaging 104.7 receiving yards per game for the Boilermakers.

Jones also averaged 8.2 and 15.6 yards per punt and kick return, respectively, for his college career.

When Jones entered the NFL, he looked like the perfect heir-apparent to Tyler Boyd, whose final season with Cincinnati came in 2023. Unfortunately for Jones, best-laid plans and all that jazz.

Jones needs to break through at WR as he has at KR

While Jones should have been slid in perfectly in the WR3 role after Boyd departed, the front office hasn’t pumped the brakes on trying to find someone else for the position.

Fellow 2023 draftee, sixth-rounder Andrei Iosivas, has taken over the spot behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The team spent a valuable 2024 Top 100 pick on Jermaine Burton, which turned out the way many of us predicted immediately after the pick was made.

The latest to receive the hype that comes with catching passes from Joe Burrow is fourth-rounder Colbie Young, whose draft status makes him a virtual lock for the roster. Through it all, Jones is still here, which suggests that at least one person on the coaching staff or in the front office believes in what the now veteran receiver brings to the team.

Nevertheless, in his first three seasons, Jones has taken only 90 offensive snaps. The plurality of those, 44, came in his rookie season.

While things have not turned out the way the team and he had hoped at receiver, Jones has still found a way to contribute while playing around injuries like dodging snowflakes on The Banks in December.

Jones has played a substantial amount on special teams, providing us with some memorable moments.

Chuck Sizzle bringing the heat 🔥



RT to #ProBowlVote for Charlie Jones pic.twitter.com/y1Ywk3324E — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 11, 2025

Also, according to Next Gen Stats, Jones had the 9th fastest time among ball carriers last season. He was the sixth-fastest player, as Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs appears three times in the top 5.

Offensively, Jones has played in 33 games, logging 11 targets, eight catches, and 69 yards. Nine of his 11 targets came in his rookie season.

Jones has one punt return and two kickoff returns for touchdowns to his credit in his first three seasons.

Charlie Jones’ monopoly in the return game is no more

In 2025, Jones took 20 offensive snaps. After yet another tough injury to Jones, wideout Ke’Shawn Williams took all 14 of his snaps at receiver over the final three games.

With Williams taking over as an exciting kick return option after joining the team mid-December, suddenly Jones’ roster spot becomes even more tenuous.

The only other wide receiver beyond Jones and Williams who offers legit return ability is Dohnte Meyers, who risks being a surprising threat to make the final roster. Now, Jones's lock on the return job is not as secure as it once was.

Preseason could define Jones’ Bengals future

Despite strong college performance and reliability as an NFL returner, injuries have forced the Bengals to look elsewhere for options. Ke'Shawn Williams was the latest after the Bengals lost Isaiah Williams to the New York Jets last season.

Jones must have a Mitch Tinsley-esque preseason to not only hang on to his roster spot but also thrive as a receiver to show the Bengals and the other NFL teams that he is worthy of a larger contract next offseason.

On the other hand, if Jones does not show up and show out early in camp and the preseason, the Bengals would save $1,145,000 in cap space if they were to move on from him.

Hopefully that will not be the case, and Jones will show that the team must consider him not only as the team’s top returner but as a valid WR3 option.