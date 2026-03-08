Bold Bengals mock draft only adds to the chaos after Maxx Crosby trade

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a ways off compared to the imminent start of free agency, but big moves that impact the Cincinnati Bengals' hopes to return to the playoffs are happening all over the place.

Most notable on the league-wide transaction wire was the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens' trade for All-Pro edge defender Maxx Crosby. Baltimore sacrificed two first-round picks to get him in an all-in effort for a Super Bowl.

Although the Bengals will let their own elite EDGE Trey Hendrickson walk in free agency, my guess is they will, at long last, spend big on multiple starters to shore up that side of the ball. Better to roll with experienced vets at those spots of need as opposed to putting pressure on rookies to make an impact right away. Hasn't worked out well for Cincinnati in recent drafts.

You know who can be elevated just by mere proximity to Joe Burrow? Draft additions to the offensive unit. So with that in mind, get a load of this Bengals mock draft that will put major added stress on the Ravens' defense even as Crosby enters the fold

Bengals 4-round mock draft is thunderous response to Ravens' Maxx Crosby trade

Round 1, Pick 10: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This is essentially a double middle fingers at the rest of the NFL. Yes, the Bengals have a pass-catching specialist at tight end as is in Mike Gesicki. He's also a prime cap casualty candidate next offseason.

Kenyon Sadiq is 241 pounds and is build like a brick outhouse. In addition to being a willing and effective blocker, Sadiq boasts elite-of-elite explosiveness. That was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine, where Sadiq put on an absolute show in Indy.

Players to run sub-4.4 seconds in the 40, jump 40+ inches in the vert, and broad jump 11+ feet at 220+ pounds since 2003:



🔹Kenyon Sadiq (2026 - 241 pounds)@oregonfootball



🔹Nick Emmanwori (2025 - 220 pounds)



🔹DK Metcalf (2019 - 228 pounds) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 28, 2026

Adding the Oregon Star to Cincinnati's mix as a red zone weapon and someone who's athletic enough to create matchup nightmares out of the slot only diversifies the ways the Bengals passing attack can devastate the opposition.

Sadiq's 1.54-second 10-yard split on his 4.39 40-yard dash is faster than what Ja'Marr Chase recorded at his LSU pro day back in 2021 (1.59 10y/4.38 40).

Round 2, Pick 41: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Gennings Dunker is a crowd-pleasing choice for any team. His flowing mullet and lunch pail mentality that seem ingrained in any Iowa draft prospect's DNA are in full force.

This may feel early to draft a position of non-immediate need, but Dunker represents a flexible insurance policy at multiple spots in the trenches. Dunker lacks the prototypical length and athleticism to be a no-brainer NFL tackle, which may mean he kicks inside to guard.

Incumbent Bengals right guard Dalton Risner is only on a one-year contract. Right tackle Amarius Mims is likely headed for some ugly contract negotiations beginning next offseason. Whether Dunker plays tackle or guard, he's quality depth behind those two for 2026 and a potential successor to either.

Investing in protection for Joe Burrow never feels like a bad move, especially now that Crosby will be facing the Bengals' o-line twice a year. Dunker's production profile suggests he'll excel at the NFL level. You just hope Cincinnati has made necessary reinforcements elsewhere before taking a swing on Dunker in Round 2 if it comes to that.

This OT class might be sneaky elite



Less than 1 pressures & 0.5 penalties/game historically



Joe Alt

Patrick Paul

Olu Fashanu

Dominick Puni

Amarius Mims

Josh Simmons



2025 candidates



Trey Zuhn

Kage Casey

Keagon Trost

Aamil Wagner

Monroe Freeling

Gennings Dunker



Do with this as… pic.twitter.com/PemstuAq59 — Football Stats Guy (@StickToTheModel) February 24, 2026

Round 3, Pick 72: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Not to just go with a bunch of Combine workout warriors, but Mike Washington Jr. stole the show as a first-team All-Pro Underwear Olympics guy.

How people didn't realize Washington was a far better prospect than the consensus gave him credit for prior to the Combine is beyond me. I had him 38th on my pre-Combine big board. Yeah, I'm that much of a ball knower.

The reason I was and am still so bullish on Washington is thanks to his sheer size-speed combo. That 4.33 40 at 223 pounds was no joke. PFF also had Washington averaging about 3.9 yards after contact per carry en route to a 6.4 overall average in 2025.

For a five-year college tailback, Washington has little wear and tear on his body. He made the jump from Buffalo and New Mexico State to the SEC last year. On a two-win team. Arkansas was outmatched every single week talent-wise in conference play. Didn't stop Washington from rushing for over 1,000 yards.

By drafting Washington, the Bengals could put a fleet-footed human hammer in the backfield to spell Chase Brown, wear down opponents, give the running game a whole new dimension. That'd tax the heck out of Crosby and the rest of the AFC North's formidable defensive fronts. It'd be a step in the right direction, too, to better complement Joe Shiesty.

Round 4, Pick 110: Kaleb Proctor, DL, SE Louisiana

Let's keep it brief here, since we're circling back to defense and addressing a more self-evident need.

A designated interior pass rusher on Day 3 who can add some instant juice to a group that badly needs it? Sign me up. While a healthy B.J. Hill can more or less fill that role, Kaleb Proctor is a fine developmental prospect to take a flier on.

Proctor's competition level is the go-to narrative to discredit him as a prospect. However, his 6'2", 291-pound frame and production (nine sacks, 13 TFLs in 2025) suggest he'll translate to the pros just fine.