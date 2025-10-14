Brian Callahan's Titans firing proves Joe Burrow made his career

Even though Cincinnati Bengals fans may not be pleased with how Zac Taylor is running the team in the wake of the devastating injury suffered by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, they can be thankful they aren't as bad as the Brian Callahan-run Tennessee Titans so far.

Callahan, who made a name for himself by serving as Burrow's offensive coordinator for his first five seasons in the league, was considered an odd hire by the Titans. He is young, doesn't have the longest resume in this league, and didn't even call plays when he was in Cincinnati.

The Titans were not deterred by those question marks, but perhaps they should have been. Callahan was fired after his 4-19 record over parts of two seasons and his inability to make Cam Ward look like a No. 1 overall pick. Callahan had better send Burrow a check for helping him land the Titans job in the first place.

Despite Callahan's thoughts to the contrary, it appears as though the bulk of the Bengals' success on offense during his partnership with Burrow was the result of No. 9's cerebral football mind and not the OC who was along for the ride.

Brian Callahan firing proves Bengals offensive success was all Joe Burrow

Callahan went 4-19 with the Titans, winning only one of those games by more than five points. Not only was he one of the worst coaches in the league in terms of getting his team prepared, but the team's lack of offensive skill is what ultimately did him in.

Not only has Ward thrown just three touchdown passes in five games, but the offense as a whole ranks 31st in the NFL in scoring. Only the Browns are worse. Callahan, who, it must be stated once more, didn't call plays during his time with Cincinnati, even gave up play-calling this season.

Not only has Burrow continued to thrive since new OC Dan Pitchner has come in to replace Callahan, but the style of the offense looks almost identical. After seeing what he put on display in Tennessee, one has to wonder how much of an impact Callahan had in this offense.

The Bengals' offensive secret ingredient is clearly Burrow. Callahan is one of the few hires from the Sean McVay tree that has failed in such a spectacular level, proving that it's easy to claim offensive genius status when you're sitting back and letting Burrow do his thing.