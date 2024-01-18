ESPN predicts that Bengals will lose Brian Callahan this offseason
Callahan has been the Bengals OC since 2019.
The Cincinnati Bengals have been fortunate to hold onto both of their main coordinators since Zac Taylor got to town in 2019. Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo have served as the offensive and defense coordinators since Taylor's first season but Callahan might end up getting snatched away by a team in search of a head coach this offseason.
So far this offseason, Callahan has interviewed with the Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, and Titans. Dan Graziano of ESPN predicts that Callahan will get hired for a head coaching job and he predicts that it will be with the Carolina Panthers.
"Callahan hasn't been the playcaller in Cincinnati, but he has a lot of responsibility in the offense and has been instrumental in the Bengals' success in recent years. And he has the experience that Tepper could be looking for this offseason. The work Callahan did with Jake Browning this season after Burrow's season-ending right wrist injury has caught teams' attention."- Dan Graziano
Bengals OC Brian Callahan predicted to land with Panthers
As Graziano notes in the blurb above, Callahan isn't the playcaller for the Bengals but he's a big piece of the offense. Graziano points to how well the offense did even without Joe Burrow as a reason for teams to be interested in bringing Callahan in as their next head coach.
The Panthers are in need of an offensive-minded head coach who can help Bryce Young develop in year two. The number one overall pick had a tough rookie season, throwing for just 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 16 starts.
If Callahan is someone who can help quarterbacks, then he just might be the right guy for the job in Carolina. It'd be a shame for the Bengals to lose him but with winning comes losing key coordinators as they land head coaching jobs.