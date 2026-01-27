Browns' coaching search in trouble as Bengals rival may settle for in-house hire

The Cincinnati Bengals know what their rival, the Cleveland Browns, are going through as they search for their next head coach, albeit on a smaller level.

While we don’t feel bad for the dumpster fire that has become the Browns’ coaching cycle, we can’t help but sit back and smile at all of the news that has come out of Cleveland.

And the latest info surrounding their potential hire is just as entertaining and telling as the rest has been.

Cleveland’s cavalcade of coaching cancellations

The Browns, somewhat confusingly so from an outsider’s perspective, decided to move on from the two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after six years and a similar winning percentage to the Bengals’ HC, Zac Taylor.

Stefanski has since landed the coaching gig with the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s front office, led by Jimmy Haslam, has turned off some potential head coaching candidates with questionable personality tests and an apparent refusal to let the new incoming head coach fill out his staff the way he would see fit.

Mike McDaniel, Jesse Minter, and Greg Udinski lead a cavalcade of coaches to withdraw their names from consideration for the Cleveland job.

The good news for the Elves is that they’ve completed an interview with the Rams’ passing game coordinator, Nate Scheelhaase, for the open position. The bad news for the Browns is that he is also in the running for the Bills’ job.

Given the way the interviews have gone in Cleveland, if Scheelhaase has the choice between the Browns and Bills, expect the young offensive phenom to head to Buffalo.

We might never know whether it was due to the tests, control over coaching staff, or simply better options. What is certain is that something is happening in Cleveland’s interview process to turn off candidates from a shot at one of the most coveted jobs anywhere in sports.

Browns' HC hunt is giving 2019 Bengals’ DC search

What is happening in Cleveland gives Bengals fans flashbacks to the 2019 offseason.

Then, the new coach, Zac Taylor, was looking for someone to join him in Cincinnati as his defensive coordinator. However, no fish were biting on that particular bait.

The long and distinguished list of names that turned down the DC job in 2019 included Todd Grantham, Don Capers, Vance Joseph, and Jack Del Rio.

It took three long and angst-filled weeks before Lou Anarumo stepped up and took the job that seemed impossible to fill.

It eventually worked out for the Bengals as they went to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and played in a second consecutive AFC Championship Game the following season.

Well, at least it worked out right up until the Bengals releived Anarumo of his duties after the 2024 season.

Like the Bengals when they were looking for their new defensive coordinator, Cleveland won't land on its first, second, or third choice. But they will eventually find Stefanski's successor.

That is, if they have not already.

Browns may turn to an in-house solution after failed interviews

Recent reports suggest that the Browns’ major problem in attracting a head coach could be the answer they have been looking for all along.

One possible sticking point for some coaches is that owner Jimmy Haslam plans to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in place, while most candidates want to bring their staff with them.

Given whatever reasons coaches are withdrawing their names from consideration, Haslam may opt for Occam’s razor approach as he reportedly now ponders making Schwartz the new head coach.

However, if the Browns go the way of Schwartz, do not expect their fanbase to be on board with the decision.

As we await the inevitable Jim Schwartz announcement, here’s a reminder of the history of NFL teams promoting a coordinator to head coach.



Freddie Kitchens (Browns)

- 1 year, 6-10 record



Jerod Mayo (Patriots)

- 1 year, 4-13 record



Antonio Pierce (Raiders)

- 1 year, 4-13 record… pic.twitter.com/mmlgyANiSf — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) January 27, 2026

No sympathy from Bengals fans as Browns appear to flail

Even though we understand what the Browns are going through, as rivals, Bengals fans are sitting back and enjoying the smell of that dumpster fire.

Cheers to no one wanting the job and them getting stuck with not whom they want, but whom they settle for.

Hopefully, whoever the Cleveland hire turns out to be will help add wins to Cincinnati’s side of the ledger in the Battle of Ohio.

