Brutal update on top prospect has Bengals running out of answers to fix defense

Even during their Week 10 bye, it was an inescapable fact that the Cincinnati Bengals got themselves into a mess on defense on their own accord.

Poor drafts, bad decision-making in free agency, and the departure of an elite defensive coordinator have combined to spell doom for the Bengals D in 2025. The only reason this team isn't atop the AFC North at 5-4 is because they couldn't stop themselves from allowing 86 points across their last two games.

Since Joe Flacco and the offense are playing so well, Cincinnati should win some shootouts down the stretch at the very least. Alas, based on the latest NFL Draft stock reports, a potential top-10 pick who'd bolster the Bengals' defense will probably be gone by the time Duke Tobin is on the clock.

Ohio State superstar soars to No. 1 on multiple 2026 NFL Draft big boards

You'd think that a player whose listed position is off-ball linebacker would be a rather safe bet to still be available with the No. 9 overall pick in any given NFL Draft. That's where Tankathon has the Bengals projected in the latest draft order.

The problem is, Ohio State playmaker Arvell Reese isn't your standard, everyday off-ball linebacker. Reese is more of a hybrid edge in the mold of Micah Parsons.

Yeah, I went there. I made that comparison. Turn on the tape, or the mere broadcast copy highlights, and see if you disagree with the Reese-Parsons parallels.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic, PFSN's Ian Cummings, and A to Z Sports draft guru Ryan Roberts all have Reese in the No. 1 spot on their latest 2026 NFL Draft big boards. Roberts' analysis below provides a glimpse into Reese's versatility and ability to shine wherever he lines up.

SAM. MIKE. WILL. On-ball. Off-ball. EDGE.



It doesn’t matter. Arvell Reese is the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/YnjimFpSEw — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 6, 2025

Good for Ryan for having the clearance to post all-22 college film! That's a whole other can of worms. Let's keep the main thing the main thing.

The Bengals don't seem to realize that they have a loaded pool of NFL talent about a two-hour drive from Paycor Stadium HQ in Columbus. Their annual refusal to draft Ohio State players will never not blow my mind. I came up with a dream scenario in which they land both Reese and Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs.

Yo Who Dey Nation I got us don't even worry.



Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary to replace Trey Hendrickson, Riq Woolen, Caleb Downs, and Arvell Reese.



Move over, Duke Tobin. I'm marching into HQ to fix this team. #Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/VuRlexgECm — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) November 3, 2025

Sadly, nobody in the Cincinnati brain trust has this type of all-in mentality. If I had as much slack as Tobin has gotten over the years, I'd be wheeling and dealing to a degree that would trigger Howie Roseman into a waking fever dream, wondering what he was missing.

Jerry Jones swung a trade at the deadline for Quinnen Williams, rendering the above 4D chess mock somewhat irrelevant. Making it even more irrelevant is the continued ascent of Reese, who I mocked to the Bengals last month, too.

Looks like Reese will be pitched as more of an EDGE guy and edge out Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. as the top prospect at that spot.

And thus continues the sad state of the Bengals' defense. They're rolling with dreadful rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter at linebacker for the foreseeable future. Reese could start over them today, not to mention align at defensive end to be far and away Cincinnati's best pass rusher at that spot aside from Trey Hendrickson.

I would draw up a trade scenario for the No. 1 pick, but we all know the Bengals wouldn't do it, so why bother?

