Can the Bengals buy a defense? A burning question Cincy must answer before April

The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow era has hit its first true period of turbulence.

After a sobering 6-11 campaign that saw the defense surrender nearly 29 points per ballgame, the Bengals enter the offseason with a luxury they rarely possess: a top-10 draft pick and nearly $54 million in cap space.

However, having resources and using them correctly are two different things in the Queen City, and before the draft clocks start ticking in April, the Bengals must answer one pivotal question: Will the front office abandon its draft-and-develop stubbornness to aggressively rebuild the NFL's 30th-ranked defense through free agency?

Last season, Cincinnati’s defensive interior was less of a wall and more of a revolving door, finishing near the bottom of the league in both run stopping and pressure rate. While B.J. Hill remains a steady force, the lack of a complementary piece has left the secondary exposed.

The Bengals have the No. 10 overall pick in April -- a prime spot to snag an impact talent like Texas Tech’s David Bailey or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. But if director of player personnel Duke Tobin doesn't land a high-impact veteran like a pass-rushing specialist or a gap-clogging nose tackle in March, the pressure on that pick in April becomes unsustainable.

The Bengals have a $100 Million wide receiver dilemma

Tee Higgins is currently under contract with a massive $26.5 million cap hit for 2026. While he and Ja’Marr Chase (who carries a similar $26 million hit) remain the gold standard for NFL duos, the team has to decide if they can afford to keep them together while the defense lacks talent.

Before April, the Bengals must determine if Higgins is a pillar or trade bait to recoup the draft capital needed to fix the secondary, and offensive line.

Protecting Joey Franchise could mean atypical salary cap creativity

Burrow’s cap hit scales to $48 million this year. After a season plagued by backup-quarterback cameos (including the brief, gritty, headline-driven Joe Flacco era), the Bengals have zero margin for error.

In the larger picture, the Bengals have the money to be all-in for the first time since their 2021 Super Bowl run. They could have more money to play with by restructuring Burrow's deal — a projected $19+ million.

Unfortunately, in Cincinnati, the biggest opponent isn't in the AFC North -- it's the internal philosophy of the front office and the smallest scouting department in the NFL.

If the Bengals don't strike in free agency, April won't be a celebration of new talent. It will be a desperate attempt to patch a sinking ship.