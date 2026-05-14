Cashius Howell's arrival could revive overlooked Bengals pass rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals took edge rusher Cashius Howell with their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the excitement around Howell is palpable, despite his short arms.

This enthusiasm is thanks to Howell’s positive attitude, his lack of unnecessary drama, unlike a former and current teammate, and the potential that stems from his college production at Texas A&M.

However, there is another, potentially highly impactful linebacker who should feel invigorated by Howell’s arrival in Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

As a consequence of finding ways to use their rookie edge rusher, the coaching staff has an opportunity to discover how best to utilize Powell-Ryland’s skillset, thus offering a pathway to the 53-man roster.

2 productive pass rushers underestimated for the same reason

Powell-Ryland came to the Bengals’ practice squad after the Eagles released him in November. And to say that we were excited about having a rookie pass rusher with college sack production is an understatement. However, the team did not share our enthusiasm as he did not appear in a game last season.

One of the reasons that Powell-Ryland was available for the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 draft was due to his short arms. He lasted until the 207th overall pick, even with a dominant 2024 collegiate season in which he recorded 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 43 tackles.

Powell-Ryland’s 6’2”, 258-pound frame and 31.25-inch arms made him too small for NFL teams to consider a typical defensive end in the way Virginia Tech used him.

Similarly, Howell has historic short arms for an edge rusher. His arm length came in at 30.25, which ranks in the 0th percentile, while Powell-Ryland ranked in the third. Nevertheless, their short arms did not prevent them from being excellent pass rushers, with the college production that several recent Bengals picks lack.

For some reason, we are envisioning a recreation of the Dutch and Dillon handshake from the Predator. The Bengals’ social media team needs to get on that. Kids, ask your parents.

A clearer developmental blueprint incoming

Linebacker and defensive line coaches Mike Hodges and Jerry Montgomery’s job to help develop Powell-Ryland became slightly easier with the drafting of Howell.

On a roster not lacking traits-over-production defenders, there are only two like Powell-Ryland and Howell. Now, Hodges and Montgomery can operate more efficiently with two players of similar stature and pass-rushing pedigrees to develop.

If the coaching staff wants to have different waves of defenders rushing the opponent’s quarterback, Powell-Ryland could fit in splendidly backing up Howell.

It is akin to having two left-handed QBs on the roster. Speaking of, what’s up, Atlana?!

Subsequently, both Powell-Ryland and Howell get to revel in their opportunities ahead to show all the teams that passed on them that their college production will translate to the NFL.

As a second-round selection, Howell was always going to get every chance to develop into a versatile NFL pass rusher. The more snaps and wins that Howell gets as an outside linebacker, the more incentivized the coaching staff will be to give Powell-Ryland a similar chance.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland’s stature suddenly not a deal breaker

After a serendipitous draft pick, what once kept a prolific college pass rusher on the draft board until the sixth round is suddenly something that the coaching staff is looking for and riding with.

If Powell-Ryland can show his pass-rushing skills commensurate with what he did in college while transitioning to a stand-up edge rusher, the way the defensive coordinator Al Golden will use Howell, the former Hokie could make a surprise push as a final roster candidate for a team that overhauled its defense this offseason.

With said defensive renovation, the path for Powell-Ryland will still be narrow. However, with Howell’s arrival, the affliction of having short arms is no longer as significant a perceived detriment as it was before his landing in the Queen City.