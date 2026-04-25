Cashius Howell sends strong message to Bengals nemesis who didn't draft him

Cashius Howell has not played a single NFL down, yet there's a good chance he'll become a Cincinnati Bengals fan favorite in short order.

It's not that Howell was ungrateful for the opportunity to play in Cincinnati once the Bengals drafted him with the 41st overall pick on Friday. He simply had something to get off his chest about a specific team that overlooked him.

If Howell's comments at his opening press conference are any indication, he'll bring some serious juice to Cincinnati's defensive front, which, let's be honest, could use a little some of that in 2026 and beyond.

Cashius Howell may be the X-factor who reignites Bengals-Chiefs rivalry

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden gushed with praise over what Howell's skill set, violent playing demeanor, and versatility will bring to his scheme. That alone was reason enough for fans to be fired up about the Texas A&M star's arrival in the Queen City.

Not to be outdone, when Howell met with the media for the first time as a Bengal, he made it clear that he'll be playing with a big chip on his shoulder thanks to how the draft ultimately played out.

In short, Howell grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan. They held the pick before the Bengals, only to pass up Howell — who had 11.5 sacks in 2025 — in favor of another player at his position, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas.

Suffice it to say, that didn't sit so well with the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, as transcribed by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

Cashius Howell took notice of what happened the pick before the Bengals. He thought going to Kansas City was possible: "Took an edge rusher before me. Grew up a KC Chiefs fan. This point I’m thankful to be a Bengal. We are going to see them when we see them." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 25, 2026

Not long ago, the Bengals and Chiefs were viewed as a fledgling rivalry among the AFC's elite. Cincinnati famously won the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City with a stirring comeback, only to fall just short to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. In the following postseason, the Chiefs beat the Bengals by three points to deny them a return trip to the Big Game.

Since that playoff defeat, Cincinnati hasn't been back to the postseason. Joe Burrow's major injuries are a big reason why. In the meantime, Joe Shiesty's elite counterpart, Patrick Mahomes, has led KC to two more Super Bowl victories.

Perhaps Howell is just the spark the Bengals need to stir up those feelings of equal parts anguish and nostalgia for those epic battles with the Chiefs.

One thing's for sure: Between Howell, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati has much more of a multifaceted pass rush to hound Mahomes.

Some may criticize Howell for being a bit too fiery. Biting off more than he can chew from his first official day in the NFL. I love it. Bring on the trash talk. Bring on the competitive spirit. Call out a hated enemy. As long as he backs it up on the field, Howell will endear himself to Who Dey Heads across the globe for many years to come.