CFL playmaker is ultimate sleeper Bengals fans should be keeping tabs on

Among all the Cincinnati Bengals' myriad acquisitions this offseason, there's a certain offensive player who's flying way under the radar.

It's no mystery that Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will headline the Bengals' receiving corps. What's less clear is what the depth chart will look like behind them. That's perhaps the most intriguing question about who will contribute to (probably) the best offense of Joe Burrow's career.

Andrei Iosivas is the leader in the clubhouse for the WR3 gig. Rookie fourth-round pick Colbie Young may be his most worthy challenger. On the other hand...maybe not.

Dohnte Meyers has the chance to explode onto the NFL scene with the Bengals

Inconspicuous as he may be, wide receiver and return specialist Dohnte Meyers has experienced quite the upward trajectory in his football career of late. He played for Presbyterian College and Delta State, went undrafted in 2023, didn't make it past Falcons minicamp, and went North of the Border to the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

After all that toiling away in relative obscurity, Meyers broke out in 2025, helping the Roughriders to the Grey Cup (their Super Bowl) with 65 catches, 1,056 yards and eight TDs.

Plus, as mentioned, Meyers has experience as a return man on kickoffs and punts. Charlie Jones is officially on notice — if only because the faintest contribution Meyers could bring to the receiving corps is more than Jones has put forth through three NFL seasons.

I mean, it is the CFL, and the competition ain't quite as stiff, but this man has some juice!

HE'S GONE!



Dohnte Meyers goes 66 yards to the HOUSE!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: @sskroughriders vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/AFbfunjACY — CFL (@CFL) October 4, 2025

DOUBLE MOVE DOHNTE!



Saskatchewan is in the red zone after a big completion to Dohnte Meyers! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: @sskroughriders vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/8CaHmpJaiT — CFL (@CFL) August 3, 2025

That double move alone is better than anything these eyes have ever seen from Chuck Jones. And some decent breakaway speed there on that 66-yard touchdown, no?

All I'm saying is, look at the rest of the depth chart. Jones doesn't inspire much confidence. Last year's preseason hero, Mitch Tinsley, didn't do a lot with his opportunities, somehow managing only eight receptions on 24 targets in 2025. Young had 37 receptions for 507 yards over his last two years of college. Have a feeling that NFL rookie learning curve will be pretty steep.

So if Meyers can be a somewhat competent returner, even as strong as Jones has been in that department (three return TDs), he could easily beat him out for a roster spot at the very least.

It's odd. Jones is a superior athlete. No question about it. However, he's been unable to capitalize on it in any meaningful way. Bringing Young along slow wouldn't be the end of the world. Tinsley is an incumbent on the roster, but again, he didn't do enough to be beyond reproach in terms of his security on the roster.

In all likelihood, Meyers will be stashed on the practice squad in favor of wideouts the coaching staff is more familiar with. That said, once training camp opens, keep an eye on Dohnte Meyers. We may have something here, y'all.